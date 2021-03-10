CLARION – As the nation marks one year since the start of the pandemic shutdowns, Clarion County officials continue to ramp up efforts to help those affected by COVID-19.
At their work session Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley heard updates on Butler Health System Clarion Hospital’s vaccination clinic, as well as reports on available money to help with COVID relief.
Regarding the vaccine clinic, Leslie Walters, Clarion Hospital chief nursing officer, reported that the clinic — located at the former Peebles building in Monroe Township — administers between 700 and 800 shots a day depending on vaccine availability.
“That’s a pretty comfortable number with the staff that we have at the clinic,” she said, noting that as of the end of the day Tuesday, she expected the hospital to have distributed more than 10,000 vaccines, 9,000 of which were administered at the new location.
“Our biggest obstacle in getting the vaccine out was space and staff, and with the support of the county, we’ve been able to do that,” Walters continued, pointing out that the clinic is currently vaccinating all area residents who are eligible under the 1A state designation. “A big thank you to everybody who is helping to make this happen.”
Referring to the latest vaccination numbers from the state, Clarion Hospital president Steven Davis estimated that between 25 and 30 percent of Clarion County’s general population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
On the other hand, he said, around 25 percent of eligible residents declined a vaccine.
“If you do the quick math, we would think that there are still a number of folks in the community between the ages of 16 and 64 who are eligible and still out there,” he said. “That’s who we’re targeting right now.”
Walters pointed out that the issue with eligible vaccine recipients in the 16 to 64 age bracket may be a conflict between their work schedule and the clinic’s operating hours.
“We’re looking at what would make sense in terms of adding evening hours versus adding weekend hours to make sure we’re able to provide hours that are conducive to people being able to get to the vaccine clinic,” she said.
Tharan and Davis emphasized the importance of promoting the clinic in the areas it serves. Tharan said the county is also planning to send informational mailers on the clinic to all residents in Clarion and Forest counties, the cost of which will be covered by FEMA.
“What we don’t want is people maybe falling through the cracks or not being aware that they’re eligible,” Davis said. “We’ll work together to continue to get the word out.”
Although the hospital experienced a limited amount of Moderna vaccines a few weeks ago, Davis said that the overall shot supply has been “relatively adequate.”
“We’ve been open now three, four or five days a week, including some weekends,” he said, adding that open vaccine appointments typically fill up “within hours.”
“We’ll continue to fulfill our mission of getting shots in arms as we receive them from the state,” he continued.
In other COVID-related matters, officials said the county recently received more than $2.5 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding to help renters and landlords who have been affected by the pandemic.
“The purpose of the program is to provide financial assistance to households that are directly or indirectly affected in any way by COVID-19,” explained Penny Campbell, executive director for the Clarion County Housing Authority, which will administer ERAP funding to eligible Clarion County residents on behalf of the county.
According to Campbell, the county’ allotment of $2,528,078 can be used to help pay for a year’s rent back to March 13, 2020, as well as future rent in three-month increments. In addition, the funding can also be used to assist with utility and home energy costs, and other housing expenses.
“It’s very interesting to note that landlord or tenants can apply for these benefits,” Campbell said, noting that applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis. “If a landlord knows that they are owed back rent, they can apply on behalf of their tenant to get that process started.”
In order to be eligible for ERAP, Campbell said, potential applicants must “have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income” and have experienced a direct or indirect reduction in income due to COVID-19.
“These income limits are a bit higher than most of the other programming,” she said, pointing out that residents applying for Clarion County funding must also live in the county. Individuals who have experienced homelessness or housing instability are also eligible.
“We are ready to start collecting applications,” Campbell continued, adding that the county’s allotment of ERAP funding must be spent by Dec. 31, with 65 percent of it spent before July 31. “We have to spend at least 65 percent or they will start recapturing it and give it to other counties in need.”
The commissioners approved Human Services’ plan for ERAP at their meeting immediately following the work session.
For more information on ERAP, call (814) 297-8027 or (814) 226-8910. Applications are available at www.clarionhousing.com or www.compass.state.pa.us.
Other Business
• Jill Foys of the Northwest Commission reported that her organization could be ready to start accepting online applications for the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grant from eligible businesses in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties as early as Wednesday, March 10.
The county received $435,000 in CHIRP funding to be distributed to qualifying businesses in the hospitality industry that have been adversely affected by COVID-19.
• The commissioners agreed to extend the county’s Declaration of Disaster Emergency until Sept. 30. They also passed Resolution No. 4 authorizing the implementation of a burn ban if necessary.
• A proposal was accepted from King Communications to update the county’s phone system in the amount of $48,533.
• County officials also accepted a quote in the amount of $5,776.90 from Battaglia Printing Co. to print the county’s election ballots.
• Approval was given to purchase a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox from Redbank Chevrolet for the county’s transportation department at the COSTAR price of $25,883 which will be reimbursed by PennDOT.
The commissioners also approved the purchase of a 2018 JLG T350 manliest from Sunbelt Rentals at a cost of $16,500.