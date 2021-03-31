CLARION – Officials of Clarion Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic last week detailed the most recent numbers in Clarion County’s race to vaccinate eligible residents.
Clarion Hospital chief nursing officer Leslie Walters reported last Wednesday morning that the vaccine clinic has administered more than 17,000 shots at its location in the former Peebles building near the Clarion Mall in Monroe Township.
Additionally, county officials said last week that they had called more than 3,000 individuals and registered 1,696 people for a shot.
“Our vaccine supply continues to be consistent, and in meetings with the Department of Health, they have indicated that our vaccine supply should remain consistent,” Walters told the Clarion County Board of Commissioners during its work session. “We should expect to receive those same levels over the next five weeks.”
With the state’s commitment that the vaccine supply will be available, Walters said that the hospital has been asked to schedule vaccine appointments for all individuals eligible under the 1A designation through the entire month of April.
“In the past, [we] were a little hesitant because we didn’t know from week to week how much vaccine we were going to get, and we didn’t want to have to cancel thousands of people who had made appointments,” she said, noting that she was expecting the full range of appointments for April to be available by week’s end. “[Since] they are telling us that it will be consistent and are asking us to schedule, we are going to begin doing that.”
Walters reminded area residents that the clinic is open to all individuals who fall under the state’s qualifications for 1A eligibility.
“1A includes anybody who is 65 or older [without a medical condition], and those 16 to 64 with a qualifying medical condition,” she said.
According to Walters, qualifying medical conditions include those with blood disorders, cancer, lung problems such as COPD or emphysema, down syndrome or heart disease.
“Individuals with Type 2 Diabetes, who are pregnant or have smoked are all qualifying conditions under 1A,” she said.
In addition to the above mentioned conditions, Walters said individuals who are considered obese or have a body mass index greater than 30 are also eligible for the shot in the current phase.
“Just to give you an idea what that looks like, somebody who is five-foot-nine inches needs to only weigh 203 pounds to have a BMI of 30,” Walters said. “There are a lot of people who maybe fall into that BMI over 30 who don’t realize it.”
For more information on who’s eligible to be vaccinated or to schedule an appointment, visit www.butlerhealthsystem.org/CoronaVirus/COVID19-Vaccine-Scheduling.aspx.
Appointments for the Clarion site can also be scheduled by calling (814) 297-7820.