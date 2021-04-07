NEW BETHLEHEM – Valley Advantages, an area organization dedicated to providing day and residential services to citizens who have intellectual disabilities, is holding its first fundraiser for 2021.
Proceeds from the Rally for the Valley event will benefit its Armstrong and Clarion county clients.
The sale of raffle tickets will be used to take Valley Advantage clients on outings throughout the coming year and assure them of a Merry Christmas in December.
The ongoing COVID pandemic has presented some challenges requiring a change in the way the fundraiser is conducted. Rather than holding an in-person raffle, the organization decided to try a different tack by asking area residents to make up and donate gift baskets or handcrafted items.
On Tuesday morning, the main office already had several baskets on hand, mostly of the spa-products and decorative-item variety. Valley Advantages said that it will be posting photos of the baskets on its Facebook page in the coming weeks. The baskets all bear a number, and participants are asked to write their choices on their tickets before the drawing.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at Valley Advantages’ main office at 206 South Street in South Bethlehem or at its storefront location along Broad Street in New Bethlehem weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $3 for five or $7 for 10.
The deadline for donating a gift basket is April 30.
Director Kendal Kovakosky said, “The date of the drawing is May 14. We had originally planned it for May 9 but extended it a few days to allow more people to participate.”