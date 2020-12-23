SOUTH BETHLEHEM – While it’s common to see two or three outside trees decorated for the season, visitors to Valley Advantages in South Bethlehem may have been surprised earlier this month with the 18 fully-decorated trees that lined their headquarters’ parking lot.
The Christmas trees, which were decorated by Valley Advantages staff members, were part of a fundraising effort to help the organization continue providing services for adults with developmental disabilities.
“COVID-19 has disrupted many people’s lives this year, and while I’m thankful that our residents have remained healthy, we’ve had to cancel all of our major fundraising events which had tremendously affected our abilities to plan for Christmas and activities in 2021,” Valley Advantages CEO Kathy Carlson said, explaining that previous fundraising events have paid for residents’ birthday and Christmas presents, special trips and more.
“We have sent individuals to Niagara Falls, Gettysburg, Splash Lagoon, Kennywood, cabin rentals and many other places and activities we take for granted but that most of our guys never get to see or do,” she noted.
Knowing that any fundraiser this year needed to be pandemic safe, Carlson remembered a community Christmas tree contest that had been held in the New Bethlehem area several years ago, and thought it would be the perfect event for the season.
“I remembered that it was fun for everyone who participated, and we thought the lights would look beautiful together,” she said, adding that Valley Advantages’ parking lot provided the perfect spot to safely display the trees. “Our team at Valley is extremely competitive, so I knew this would be a fundraiser they would get excited about.”
With three weeks on the clock, Valley Advantages administration, maintenance, small group supervisors and trainers were given an undecorated Christmas tree and $60 to come up with their most creative tree design.
Completed trees were then attached to wooden bases constructed by the maintenance department, and were displayed outside the business’ headquarters in South Bethlehem Dec. 2-7.
During that time, the community was invited to drive by, view and vote for their favorite tree with a donation. Voters were then eligible to win one of the decorated Christmas trees and other prizes.
“Each staff member or group came up with their own ideas for how to decorate their tree,” Carlson said, noting that the only stipulations presented were that the trees be family friendly. Themes for the trees ranged from a gnome garden and Autism awareness to school spirit and patriotism. “We had a total of 18 trees.”
Winners of the staff decorating contest include: first place — residential manager Chelsey Davenport, Gnome Garden tree; second place — incident manager/administrative assistant Jenni Rupp, Redbank Valley Bulldogs tree; third place — administrative assistant Charli Page, Elf tree; fourth place — HR assistant Brooke Clinger, Autism Tree; and fifth place — small group employment supervisors Keri and Carter Pierce, Patriotic tree.
“All the trees looked beautiful,” Carlson said in a Dec. 9 Facebook Live video announcing the winners. “Everybody put so much time, creativity and imagination into them.”
Carlson pointed out that all proceeds from the Christmas tree contest will go directly to support the residents of Valley Advantages.
“Many people are under the impression that all their needs and wants are taken care of by our company,” she said. “We are a federally funded program, and there are very strict constraints on what those dollars can be spent on.”
Expressing her gratitude to the community and Valley staff for supporting the contest, Carlson said 2020 has been a challenging year for any service or program that depends on fundraising for income.
“We just thought [the contest] would be a way to brighten everyone’s day and hopefully raise a few dollars for Valley Fundraising,” she said, noting that Valley Advantages is already planning a similar event for next year. “It was also nice to be able to give back to the community.”