NEW BETHLEHEM – The Valley Thrift Shop in New Bethlehem has been in the business of helping people in the area for more than three decades — and now the shop is in need of some help of its own.
While the non-profit shop is thriving, volunteers have embarked on the 2019 Capital Campaign of Caring to help raise money for improvements to the Broad Street location, including a new sign.
“We want a sign outside,” thrift shop director Dottie Mohney said Monday. She noted that many potential customers pass by without knowing that the store even exists. “We’ve had people come in and tell us they didn’t know we were here.”
That goes for both local residents and the thousands of people who pass by each day on busy Route 28/66.
Mohney, along with longtime thrift shop treasurer Judy Jacklin and scheduler Debbie Silvis, said that the other purpose of the campaign is to raise money to help purchase new shelving and other display solutions for the store.
The fundraising campaign will continue until March 1, the volunteers said.
Founded in 1983, the Valley Thrift Shop is a pure example of giving back to the community in every way possible.
Silvis said that items donated by area residents — clothing, housewares, books and more — are offered at very low prices, not only for people in need but for anyone who can find a creative way to repurpose the items.
But it doesn’t end there: Any profits the store makes, after rent and outliers are paid, are then donated to local non-profit organizations, including the library, Redbank Valley Community Center, the Redbank Valley Food Pantry, fire companies, schools and more.
And yet, it doesn’t even end there. The volunteers said that twice a year, the store’s many volunteers empty out the merchandise, swapping the summer clothes for winter clothes, and vice versa. The clothes and other items taken off the racks and shelves are then donated to Charitable Deeds and Services in Knox, to be distributed to those in need throughout the area.
“The money all stays in our community,” Silvis said. “That’s what makes us different.”
Approximately 45 volunteers help keep the thrift shop in operation, and many have been at it for years. Jacklin said she has been the group’s treasurer for 25 years, and Mohney said her mother volunteered at the thrift shop for more than 25 years as well.
“I can’t say enough about our volunteers,” Mohney said, noting that they show up regardless of the weather. “It’s a lot of work but we love it.”
The volunteers staff the shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
As for the capital campaign, Silvis said that donations can be made in any amount, and can also be made in memory or honor of a loved one. Or, she said, donations can be made to remember or honor a current or past thrift shop volunteer.
“A lot people have volunteered here over the years,” she said.
Donations can be sent to: Valley Thrift Shop, c/o Judy Jacklin, Treasurer, 120 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
