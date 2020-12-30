CLARION – Despite a chill in the air and about a foot of snow on the ground, people, most all wearing masks, gathered Dec. 19 at the Clarion Cemetery and adjacent Immaculate Conception (IC) Cemetery to place wreaths at the graves of the 1,065 veterans interred on the grounds.
In so doing, they joined those concurrently assembled at more than 2,500 cemeteries across the United States and abroad in noontime ceremonies conducted under the auspices of Wreaths Across America, a nationwide movement to remember fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.
Begun in 1992 at the Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington, D.C., and held annually each December, this is the second consecutive year Wreaths Across America ceremonies took place in Clarion. Though it takes a cadre of volunteers to prepare for and stage the ceremonies, location coordinator Noreen Shirey, who passionately embraces the organization’s mission, is the primary force behind Clarion’s event.
Shirey started small several years ago, buying 10 wreaths for Arlington. Three years ago, she not only bought wreaths for Arlington, but began searching for an event to support closer to home.
“I looked and the only thing that came close to us (Clarion) was Tionesta Cemetery in Guytonville. I grew up in Tionesta until eighth grade. They just had six veterans, so I thought ‘I’m going to buy wreaths for Guytonville,’” Shirey said. “As soon as I clicked and sent (to buy wreaths using the computer) I said, ‘I have to figure out how to bring this to Clarion. I want to do it here.’”
She started planning last December’s event, the first in Clarion, during January 2019, expanding from intending to only place wreaths at the borough’s cemetery to also include neighboring Immaculate Conception’s cemetery. This year Shirey coordinated the placement of wreaths in Clarion, as well as seeing that the 190 veterans interred at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Lucinda were similarly remembered.
“We will have a joint ceremony in Clarion on the 19th. We’ll include their names in Clarion (those buried at St. Joseph’s) and their parish has decided to place them (wreaths) Sunday afternoon, after church,” she said.
Saturday’s ceremony began with the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and invocation. Wreaths were then laid in remembrance of those who served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines. An additional wreath was laid in honor of those whose last known status was either prisoner of war (POW) or missing in action (MIA).
Next, state Representative Donna Oberlander and Clarion Mayor Brett Whitling added remarks. Richard Weaver of Clarion, whose son lost his life during the attack on the USS Stark in May 1987, said a few words, after which Shirey shared the story of Maj. Aaron J. Davis and other Clarion veterans who volunteered for service during the Civil War.
Noted Shirey prior to the ceremony, “We (Clarion) are very rich in military history. I hope that people take that away, that they (the veterans) were here, that they meant something. And that’s what we’re trying to do today; remembering, and honoring, and teaching the next generation.
“They (Civil War veterans) weren’t nameless, faceless soldiers. They came back and struggled with injuries, married and had families, they were crucial to the country rebuilding.”
As the ceremony approached its conclusion, Kira Lynne Hillyard, an Air Force veteran living in Oil City, led a riderless horse, boot reversed in its stirrup, up Second Avenue past the cemetery.
With the ceremony concluded, individuals dispersed throughout the cemetery to place wreaths. Prior to placing a wreath at each grave site, volunteers took three steps back and said the name of the veteran being remembered aloud.
“The practice of placing the wreath, the theory and thought behind it, is a veteran has never been forgotten or gone until his name is never said again. That’s part of the mission, to always say their names, thank them for their service,” Shirey said.
According to Shirey, there are 105 cemeteries in Clarion County, with slightly more than 8,000 veterans interred in them. This year, about 2,779 wreaths were placed at 23 participating ceremonies, up from 1,255 wreaths and three cemeteries last year. Shirey would like to see all honored in coming years. To this end, she hosted a meeting on Dec. 29 at the Limestone Fire Hall for individuals, be they from Clarion or Jefferson counties, interested in becoming location coordinators for their communities.
“It’s not hard and it’s a wonderful way to honor our veterans and bring your community together. I hope people take advantage of it,” she said. “It’s about involving your community and raising awareness of our veterans and all they sacrifice, including what their families sacrifice, in order for us to have the freedoms that we have.”