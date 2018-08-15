NEW BETHLEHEM – An effort is underway to create a veterans memorial park in New Bethlehem.
Local veteran Ray Ishman said yesterday (Tuesday) that after talking with Terry George and other area veterans for several years, he has decided to spearhead efforts to create a new park to honor those who served.
“Hopefully we can get both veterans and nonveterans interested in it,” Ishman said.
To help gauge the community’s interest, Ishman said a public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Redbank Valley Public Library.
Items to be discussed at the exploratory meeting include committee leaders, the design of the park, fundraising and who will serve on the park’s governing board.
“Our community started honoring our veterans by displaying picture banners which hang in our community,” Ishman said. “Now, it is time to take the next step with a Veterans Memorial Park.”
Ishman said that the park will not only honor local veterans, but it will help beautify the community.
He said that while he has some ideas for a location for the possible park, nothing is owned by the local veterans yet. He said he hopes to begin fundraising soon so that if a suitable site becomes available, money will already be in hand.
The idea for a veterans memorial park in New Bethlehem has been discussed for many years, Ishman said, adding that it’s time to make it a reality.
“I’m pushing it,” Ishman said. “I’m not going to wait around.”
He said everyone in the community is invited to the Aug. 30 meeting to share their ideas and offer support for the project.
