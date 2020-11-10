NEW BETHLEHEM – The Pheasants Forever veterans’ hunt recorded near-capacity attendance during its annual event held at Delp’s Hunting Grounds in Porter Township, near New Bethlehem, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The free event provides veterans of all ages an opportunity to engage in a favorite pastime.
Larry Haag, spokesperson for the Clarion County event, said that pre-registrations actually outstripped the 250 slots available.
“As of a few minutes ago, I think we had 238 who came,” he said. “Of course, there are always a few people who cannot make it at the last minute.
“Today, we have one hunter who ended up in the hospital after suffering a heart attack,” Haag continued. “He emailed us this morning, apologizing for not being able to make it. That is dedication. Fortunately, his son will be able to join us.”
Haag had nothing but praise for attendees and the gang of volunteers who make the pheasant hunt a resounding success every year.
“We do not charge the vets a dime for anything,” he said. “Everything that you see here, from the tents to the food, has been donated by an area business or individual.”
The large and airy lunch tent was a new feature this year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers had to rethink their mode of operation. Rather than crowding hungry hunters into the usual log building on the site, the open-side structure donated by Elite Party Tents of Kittanning provided shelter to groups of men eating in the fresh air.
Lending a hand with releasing new batches of birds into the hunting fields, students from Redbank Valley High School’s Outdoor Club also handled additional duties. Club members were responsible for logging how many pheasants were harvested before cleaning the carcasses and handing them back to lucky hunters.
Not everyone can keep a trained bird dog at home, so area dog handlers brought along their animals to help flush pheasants from cornstalk-lined fields. One or two hitched a ride in the bed of a side-by-side ATV while their humans rode up front in the cab.
“We are having beautiful weather today after that snow we had on Monday,” Haag said. “It may be more comfortable for humans than last year when it was cold and chilly, but it is a little too warm today for the dogs. Temperatures in the 40s are better for them because they tend to overheat easily.”
Pheasants Forever has chapters across the U.S., but the Clarion County hunt is a favorite for hunters around the country. A contingent of wounded warriors from West Virginia made the trek again this year, along with hunters from as far away as Texas, Kentucky and Florida.
“I do not think that people realize how much work it takes to set this all up,” Haag said. “It would not happen without all the help from these people and all the generous donations from businesses in several counties.”