ALCOLA – They say the some of the best things in life are worth waiting for, and that just may be the case for local Christian music fans as the New Bethlehem area will host Victory in the Valley next weekend.
After the pandemic halted plans for the event last year, the free, outdoor Christian music festival featuring a number of artists and groups appealing to all ages will take place on Saturday, June 19 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, located in the Clarion County village of Alcola.
“Our goal is to make it a place where everyone can gather to worship God,” event organizer Carrie McIntire said earlier this week, pointing out that the event will also include inspirational speakers and praise and worship time. “We wanted to bring everyone together for something positive and uplifting after the crazy year that we’ve had.”
According to McIntire, talk of an event like Victory in the Valley had occurred among current organizers for a few years, but it was ultimately a trip to a similar event in Brockway that put the wheels in motion in Fall 2019. A committee of organizers — made up of individuals from various area churches in partnership with the Redbank Valley Church Association — was formed and plans were laid for a summer 2020 concert. But those plans were soon halted with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had everything planned and probably 60 to 70 percent of our funds raised to have the event,” she said, noting, however, that the pandemic brought all efforts to an end. “Aside from the COVID restrictions themselves, we just knew financially that we weren’t going to be able to have it last year.”
When restrictions started to ease in 2021, McIntire said that planning for the event resumed, and the community again showed its support.
“Having to postpone was a really big disappointment, but, at the same time, it gave us even more time to put everything together,” she said, expressing gratitude to the numerous area churches, businesses and organizations whose contributions helped bring Victory in the Valley to fruition. “We wouldn’t have been able to make this a free event without the community’s support.”
In preparing for the 2021 event, McIntire said that in addition to re-securing the venue and determining a new date, organizers had to also check the availability of the originally-scheduled artists and groups.
“They all kept their original contracts,” she said of the musical acts, noting that everyone involved was on board to move forward with event activities as previously planned. “Actually, everything went pretty smoothly.”
Victory in the Valley is set to kickoff at 4 p.m. at the park with praise and worship time, leading into performances from four Christian music artists and groups — Allan Scott Band, Stars Go Dim, A Day Awaits and Jamie Kimmett.
“Pastor David Westover will also be sharing the gospel sometime during the evening,” McIntire said, adding that a concession stand, as well as a prayer tent, will also be on site.
Concert attendees should bring a chair or blanket to sit on. The event is expected to conclude around 10 p.m.
McIntire pointed out that organizers are also working on securing a rain location for the concert in the event of inclement weather.
“Everything has come together nicely,” she said. “We’re excited to see how it’s all going to play out and what God is going to do with it.”
Looking to the future, McIntire said that if Victory in the Valley is to become an annual, free event, additional volunteers and sponsors are always needed.
“Anyone who would like to sponsor or help in the planning of the 2022 event can contact us on our website, victoryinthevalley.live, or on the Victory in the Valley Facebook page,” she added.