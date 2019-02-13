RIMERSBURG – Imagine being able to design a new house and actually walk around inside of it before even one block is laid or one board is put is into place.
Picture yourself touring a city, a museum, the Egyptian Pyramids, or even other planets without living your room.
And imagine being able to share skills with students and train them for work in the real world — all within a virtual world that is almost indistinguishable from the “real” world.
Union High School’s Fabrication Lab took another step forward last week with the introduction of a powerful new virtual reality system that will give students the opportunities listed above, and much more.
“I think its transformative,” Union physics teacher Brad Kirkwood said of the new system, which was purchased through a grant from the TransCanada Corp.
Kirkwood said that students — from Life Skills students to those in his computer design classes and beyond — will be able to enter a virtual world where they can learn the basics of working in a store before they actually work in a store; the basics of welding before they actually touch a real welding torch; the basics of firefighting before they step into a burning building — and much more.
“It gives kids the ability to fail and learn without actually risking anything,” he said.
Although virtual reality systems have been around in one form or another for some time, the system that Union was able to purchase at a cost of around $5,000 is a top-of-the-line commercial grade system, not the household kind that uses a cell phone screen and relatively cheap goggles.
With the help of Clarion Computer, the system was installed in the school’s “Fab Lab.” Once home to the industrial arts classes, the lab is a high-tech wonderland of 3-D printers, computer-aided design, robotics and other cutting edge technologies.
Jamey Cyphert, Union’s educational technology specialist, said that the VR system includes the wireless headset which the user wears, as well as hand controllers that feature a number of buttons and triggers that the user can access to simulate his or her hands in the virtual world.
The “play area” uses sensors on the ceiling which keep track of the user’s location. When the user approaches the edge of the area, he or she will see a grid or some other barrier appear in the virtual world. A large television screen on one wall shows the others in the room what the VR user is seeing.
Cyphert said the main reason for the VR system is to help Life Skills students prepare for the workforce without ever leaving the school. He said students can learn how to operate a cash register or an industrial dishwasher, or any other equipment, before they head off into the real world.
Another major use, he said, is for the students in Kirkwood’s design classes. He explained that now, instead of just creating an item on their computer-aided design programs and printing it on one of the lab’s 3D printers, the students can access their creation in the virtual world. There, they can pick it up to look at it, and even zoom in to “walk” around inside their creation so that they can spot any flaws before they print it.
“That alone is a game changer,” Cyphert said. “You’re actually there in the environment.”
Cyphert said there are many programs that can be accessed, some with fees, that can take students on a virtual tour of the solar system, as well as throughout the Smithsonian museums. Programs can put students right in the middle of famous historical moments, or transport them to see the wonders of the world.
“Now we’re not just talking about Mars, we’re going to Mars,” Kirkwood said. “You can take them there.”
One program, Cyphert said, allows students to create three-dimensional art. He said he envisions having a virtual art show, in which viewers can walk through the VR gallery to see the works created by students.
“It’s kind of like Minecraft on steroids,” he joked.
Additional applications for down the road when the school can add to the current system, Cyphert said, include distance learning and virtual communications. If they’re unable to be at school, he said a teacher could create a virtual classroom, or friends could meet up to talk or work on a project.
“We could go to the beach,” he said. “It is so real. Just talking about it doesn’t do it justice.”
TransCanada, which operates one of the largest natural gas transmission networks across North America, operates locally in 32 counties in Pennsylvania. The grant was part of its Build Strong program, which focuses on giving back to the communities in which it operates.
