HARRISBURG – The number of COVID-19 cases in the area continues to rise, as area counties took a big jump over the past week.
In Clarion County, the number of cases rose over the last week from 48 cases to 66. Armstrong County also saw its numbers rise from 79 cases a week ago, to 88 as of Tuesday, July 14.
Butler County continues to lead the way in the number of cases in the area, rising from 370 last week to 444 this week.
Venango County saw it’s number of coronavirus cases rise in the last week from 28 to 46, while Jefferson County’s cases rose from 30 to 41. Forest County remained unchanged with seven cases.
No new deaths from the virus were reported in local counties over the last week.
Across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that 929 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the last day, bringing the statewide total to 96,671.
Of Tuesday’s reported cases, 216 cases were a result of a delay in private lab result reporting. The vast majority did not occur within the past 24 hours. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 331 cases. However, 186 cases are because of the reporting delay. Therefore, Allegheny County had an increase of 145 cases within the past 24 hours.
The number of tests administered in the state within the last seven days, between July 7 and July 13, is 130,315 with 5,438 positive cases.
There have been 6,931 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, an increase of 20 new deaths reported.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.
Of the state’s patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• 1 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 3 percent are ages 13-18.
• 8 percent are ages 19-24.
• 37 percent are ages 25-49.
• Nearly 24 percent are ages 50-64.
• 26 percent are ages 65 or older.
The state has reported seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus. In the northwestern region of the state, the number of cases among people age 19-24 increased from 7 percent in April to 12 percent so far in July. In the southwestern region, the increase was from 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 24 percent of cases in July.
In nursing and personal care homes in the state, there are 18,321 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,499 cases among employees, for a total of 21,820 at 756 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,712 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.