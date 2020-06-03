HARRISBURG – As area counties begin to open up more, the state Department of Health is reporting a rise in confirmed coronavirus cases in most area counties.
On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 612 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the statewide total to 72,894.
There have been 5,667 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, an increase of 100 new deaths.
Locally, two additional deaths were reported in the past week in Armstrong County, raising that county’s totals from three deaths to five deaths. The number of confirmed cases in the county also rose from 58 a week ago to 62 yesterday.
Clarion County’s numbers showed a strange decline in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, as 29 were reported a week ago, and only 27 were reported this week. The death total remained the same at two.
Butler County’s number of confirmed cases rose from 220 last week to 232 this week, with 12 deaths.
Jefferson County saw its numbers rise from seven confirmed cases a week ago to 12 this week, while Venango County reported one more confirmed case, going from eight last week to nine this week. Forest County remained the same with seven confirmed cases. No virus-related deaths have been reported in those three counties.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Statewide, of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 1 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 2 percent are ages 13-18.
• 6 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49.
• 25 percent are ages 50-64.
• 28 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In Pennsylvania’s nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,660 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,696 cases among employees, for a total of 18,356 at 609 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 3,597 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,523 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.