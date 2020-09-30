HARRISBURG – One new death caused by coronavirus was reported in the past week in Armstrong County, while three additional deaths were reported in the same time span in Butler County.
According to reports from the state, Armstrong County’s overall death toll due to COVID-19 rose from 17 to 18 over the last seven days, while Butler County’s numbers went from 22 to 25 deaths.
Overall, Armstrong County’s number of positive cases increased from 421 a week ago to 444 this week, while Butler County continued to lead the way regionally with 1,059 cases this week, up from 1,018 a week earlier.
In Clarion County, the n umber of positive cases rose from 116 to 127 in the last week, while maintaining three deaths attributed to the virus.
Across the region, Jefferson County’s number of positive cases crept up from 109 to 112, with three deaths reported. Venango County’s positive caseload went from 83 to 87 in the last week with one death reported, and Forest County remained the same over the last week with 15 positive cases and no deaths attributed to the virus.
On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there were 988 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 157,814.
Across the state, there have been 8,123 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported yesterday.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Make your phone part of the fight against COVID-19 today by downloading the COVID Alert PA exposure notification app. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
Of the patients in the state who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Approximately 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 2 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 5 percent are ages 13-18.
• Approximately 13 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 36 percent are ages 25-49.
• Approximately 21 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 22 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 22,846 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,047 cases among employees, for a total of 27,893 at 977 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,436 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 10,710 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.