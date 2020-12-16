HARRISBURG – Local counties and families were hit hard in the past week as the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 skyrocketed in the region.
Ten additional deaths from the virus were reported in the past week in Clarion County, raising the county death toll from 11 to 21.
Armstrong County experienced 13 virus-related deaths in the last seven days, raising the count there from 47 to 60.
Butler County deaths went from 99 a week ago to 132 as of yesterday (Tuesday), while Jefferson County doubled its number of deaths in the last week from 9 to 18.
Venango County also experienced a large number of COVID-19 deaths, raising the county death toll from 12 to 25 in the last week. Forest County’s death numbers stayed the same at 2.
The number of coronavirus cases also continued to rise in the region. Clarion County’s caseload went from 1,366 to 1,642 in the last week, Armstrong County went from 2,180 to 2,557 cases, Butler County from 5,530 to 6,820 cases, Venango County from 1,315 to 1,745 cases, Jefferson County from 1,188 to 1,472 cases and Forest County from 139 to 175 cases.
And as of Monday, Butler Health System reported seven deaths over the weekend, including four at Clarion Hospital and three at Butler Memorial Hospital. As of Monday, Clarion Hospital was treating 15 patients for the virus, with two in intensive care. Butler Memorial Hospital was treating 47 patients, with 10 in the ICU.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that there were 9,556 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 509,320 during the pandemic.
There are 6,026 individuals hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,249 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4-10 stood at 16.2 percent.
As of Monday, there were 270 new deaths reported statewide, for a total of 12,890 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
In nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 44,591 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,136 cases among employees, for a total of 52,727 at 1,409 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 7,532 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 16,904 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.