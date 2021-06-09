HARRISBURG – Additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported over the past week in Clarion, Armstrong and Jefferson counties.
Two virus-related deaths were reported in Clarion County in the past seven days, raising the county’s total during the pandemic from 92 to 94 deaths. The total number of coronavirus cases in the county increased from 3,183 to 3,195 in the same time span.
In Armstrong County, three new deaths were reported in the last week, raising the total from 144 to 147. The county’s total caseload also rose from 5,980 to 5,989.
And in Jefferson County, one new virus-related death was reported over the last week, bumping the county’s total to 99. Cases in the county increased from 3,329 to 3,336.
Venango County also recorded one new virus-related death in the past week, increasing the county’s death toll from 96 to 97. The number of COVID cases in the county rose from 4,057 to 4,077.
Butler County saw its death toll hold steady at 417 in the last week, as cases there rose from 17,481 to 17,535.
And in Forest County, the number of cases increased from 1,431 to 1,433, as death numbers there held at 21.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there were 450 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,206,439.
There are 754 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 across Pennsylvania. Of that number, 173 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21-27 stood at 3.8 percent.
As of Monday, there were 35 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,395 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 59.6 percent of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 71,843 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,454 cases among employees, for a total of 87,297 at 1,593 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported, 13,313 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.