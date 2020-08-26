HARRISBURG – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise throughout the area over the past week, with the first virus-related death being reported in Venango County.
In the last seven days, Clarion County’s numbers rose from 94 to 96 total cases, while Armstrong County saw its cases rise from 245 last week to 291 this week. The number of cases reported in Butler County rose from 729 a week ago to 750 on Tuesday. Deaths attributed to the virus did not change in the last week in those counties. Clarion County has so far reported three deaths, while Armstrong has reported nine deaths and Butler 17 deaths.
The first death attributed to coronavirus was reported in the last week in Venango County, which saw its caseload rise from 68 to 70 in the last week.
Forest County remained at 13 cases, and no deaths.
Jefferson County numbers jumped from 78 to 94 in the last week, with one death reported since the virus outbreak began.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there are 561 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the statewide total to 130,035.
There have been 7,605 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 26 new deaths reported yesterday.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date across the state, the age breakdown is as follows:
• 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 2 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 4 percent are ages 13-18.
• Nearly 10 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 38 percent are ages 25-49.
• Nearly 23 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 24 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there have been 20,798 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,411 cases among employees, for a total of 25,209 at 922 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,131 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 9,392 of the state’s total cases are amongst health care workers.