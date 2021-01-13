HARRISBURG – Coronavirus cases and deaths attributed to the virus surged over the past week as area counties see the impact of the recent holiday season.
In Clarion County, the number of cases jumped from 2,118 to 2,253 over the past seven days. The county’s death toll attributed to COVID-19 also rose from 47 to 53 in that timespan.
Armstrong County cases surged from 3,671 to 4,052 in the last week, with deaths rising from 74 to 84.
Butler County numbers went from 9,997 cases to 11,056 in the past week, as virus-related deaths climbed from 208 to 256.
Also in the area, Jefferson County case totals rose from 1,990 to 2,171, and deaths there went from 47 to 55 in the last seven days.
Forest County saw its death toll double over the past week, going from four deaths to eight. The number of virus cases there rose from 348 to 430 in the same time period.
And in Venango County, the number of cases went from 2,541 to 2,780 in the past week, as deaths there rose from 48 to 57.
At local hospitals, Clarion Hospital reported on Monday that 19 patients were being treated for COVID-19, with four in intensive care. Butler Memorial Hospital reported 42 patients as of Monday being treated for the virus, with 10 in the ICU.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that there were 7,275 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 733,429.
Across the state, there are 5,232 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,070 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 1-7 stood at 14.4 percent.
As of Monday, there were 227 new deaths reported across Pennsylvania, for a total of 18,080 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
In tnursing and personal care homes, there are 57,724 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,754 cases among employees, for a total of 68,478 at 1,500 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 9,418 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 20,860 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.