HARRISBURG – Three more deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the past week in Clarion County, while another five deaths were reported in Armstrong County as coronavirus cases surge throughout the region.
Clarion County’s death toll went from seven to 10 over the last week, as the number of cases in the county rose from 749 to 1,025.
Coronavirus-related deaths in Armstrong County jumped from 37 to 42 in the past week. The county also experienced an increased COVID-19 caseload from 1,536 to 1,844.
The number of deaths and new cases reported in the last week in Butler County skyrocketed, with the virus-related death toll going from 57 to 80, and the number of cases from 3,681 to 4,665.
One additional death was also reported in Jefferson County in the past week, where the death toll now stands at six. The number of cases in the county rose from 589 to 849.
Also in the area, the number of COVID cases jumped from 748 to 1,006 in Venango County, where eight virus-related deaths have been reported during the pandemic. And Forest County saw its numbers nearly double, from 56 to 101 in the past week. One death has been reported during the pandemic in Forest County.
Additionally, Clarion Hospital reported on Monday of having 20 patients with confirmed cases of COVID, with five being treated in intensive care. At Butler Memorial Hospital, there were 40 patients as of Monday, with seven in the ICU.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday that there were 5,676 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 367,140.
There are 4,631 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 970 patients are in intensive care units with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,200 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20-26 stood at 11.7 percent.
As of Monday, there were 180 new deaths reported in the state for a total of 10,563 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Approximately 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 3 percent are ages 5-12.
• Approximately 5 percent are ages 13-18.
• Approximately 12 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49.
• Nearly 22 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 20 percent are ages 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 35,946 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,752 cases among employees, for a total of 42,698 at 1,279 distinct facilities in 65 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 6,507 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 14,655 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.