NEW BETHLEHEM – Faced with a spike in COVID-19 cases county-wide and the decision of many neighboring school districts to return to online instruction, the Redbank Valley School Board voted last week to move to remote instruction for all district students.
The decision, which was implemented Nov. 16 and runs tentatively until Dec. 1, came after school board members heard a detailed report on the state of the district from Redbank Valley superintendent Dr. John Mastillo.
“We currently have 41 students on quarantine that are either related to family members that tested positive or were in contact with someone who tested positive or have symptoms,” Mastillo told the board during a special meeting last Thursday. He noted further that the district has quarantined a total of 162 students since Sept. 2.
Mastillo said that he and school nurse Valerie Steffy agreed early on that erring on the side of caution was the best approach.
“We are not going to take the chance of COVID being spread within our buildings,” he said, noting that as of last Thursday, the school district had a total of three confirmed student COVID cases. The first positive case in the district was reported on Nov. 2.
Mastillo also reported that the Clarion County Career Center had already made the decision to go remote.
“Because we had seven different school districts, we felt that it was in the best interest of all the districts involved to go remote,” he said. The decision affects 29 Redbank students which means that currently 30 percent of the district’s high school students are already using remote instruction.
Voicing his opposition to implementing full remote instruction at the present time, board member Jason Barnett asked if there was anything the district could do to improve the monitoring of restrictions already in place.
“Are there things that we can do as far as monitoring at the doors, things we said before weren’t worth doing — temperature checks and that kind of stuff?” he queried. “Is there anything we could do differently?”
Board member Darren Bain also voiced reservations.
“I’ve talked to people on different boards at different schools and it sounds to me like we’re doing a lot more than a lot of schools are able to enforce,” he said. “Some of the schools have trouble enforcing the masks.”
Praising efforts on everyone’s part at Redbank, Bain continued, “I think we should just ride this out until we’re told to shut down.”
Board member Dee Bell offered a different perspective.
“I know we’re doing everything we can, and I appreciate all the statistics, but we can’t be our brother’s keeper either,” he said. He pointed out that although the school district may be doing everything it can to control the spread of the virus, it can’t control what individual families or organizations do outside of school. “If your school is going to get closed, it’s because of what happened outside the school and is brought in.”
Offering a counter argument, board member Dr. Chad Shaffer said that he was in favor of the state’s recommendation to move to remote instruction.
“I feel like if we have both of our member counties as substantial levels of transmission and the Department of Health is suggesting we go full remote, [we have] no good reason to go against that,” he said, adding that there is an increase in cases in the community and county-wide.
“You can wait a couple weeks and allow things to get worse, then try to shut things down and deal with the consequences, or you can try to make a preemptive decision and close down sooner and maybe actually limit the damage,” he continued.
Bell agreed.
“If we go remote tonight, realistically, we’ll only ever have three [cases],” he said. “If we don’t go remote, we’re going to get way more than that because of things that are happening [outside of school].”
Barnett reminded the board that their decision involved more than just an attempt to control the spread of COVID. He pointed to the possible educational setbacks experienced by both special education and regular education students as a result of last year’s remote education.
“We can’t fully determine how far behind they are because of remote instruction,” he said.
Mastillo also added that the decision can create hardships for families requiring daycare.
“If you told me that us shutting down the school would make it so there’s no COVID in the Redbank Valley, or we were going to be the one to cause it all [that’s one thing],” Barnett added. “There’s more to it than that.”
The motion to “approve the district to move into remote instruction for all students if Clarion County moves into and remains substantial status,” passed in a 6-2 vote. Bain and Barnett voted against the motion.
In a related matter, the board decided unanimously to allow fall sports teams to continue through the completion of their current playoffs (which ended Saturday), with all other athletic and extra-curricular activities being postponed until further notice. This action included youth athletics.