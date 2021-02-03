HARRISBURG – As vaccinations ramp up for the COVID-19 virus, the surge in local deaths attributed to coronavirus appears to have slowed.
In Clarion County, the total case count went from 2,421 to 2,511 in the past week, as the number of virus-related deaths went from 71 to 74.
Armstrong County saw its caseload advance from 4,521 to 4,626, as deaths there rose from 104 to 113 in the last seven days.
Butler County’s numbers rose from 12,399 cases to 12,852 in the last week, while deaths attributed to COVID-19 increased from 312 to 330.
Also in the area, the number of cases increased from 2,444 to 2,555 in Jefferson County, where the death toll rose from 71 to 75. Venango County’s numbers rose from 3,019 to 3,124, with deaths increasing from 74 to 76.
Forest County saw a big jump for the size of its population, with cases increasing from 1,197 to 1,336, and deaths increasing from 15 to 17 in the past week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday there were 4,410 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 850,488.
Across the state, there are 3,280 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 650 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for Jan. 22-28 stood at 9.3 percent.
As of Monday, there were 125 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 21,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 6, 2,121,100 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers, and 822,818 of the first doses will have been administered.