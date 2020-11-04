HARRISBURG – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania yesterday (Tuesday) was the highest daily total since the the pandemic began, as 2,875 new cases were reported in the single day, bringing the statewide total to 214,871.
Virus numbers have also continued to surge in local counties over the last week.
According to the state Department of Health, Clarion County’s coronavirus totals rose from 220 a week ago to 264 yesterday. Four deaths in the county have been attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.
Armstrong County saw its COVID numbers jump from 690 last week to 827 this week, while also adding one to the county’s death toll, which now stands at 22 people.
In Butler County, the number of cases rose from 1,661 to 1,996 in the past week. Twenty-eight deaths have been attributed to the virus in that county.
Also in the area, Jefferson County numbers rose from 185 to 239 cases in the past week, Venango County cases rose from 229 to 313 and Forest County held steady at 19 total cases. Since the pandemic began, four virus-related deaths have been reported in Jefferson County, while Venango and Forest counties have reported one apiece.
Across Pennsylvania, 8,855 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 32 new deaths reported on Tuesday.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
Of those who have tested positive to date in the state, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Approximately 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Approximately 2 percent are ages 5-12.
• Approximately 5 percent are ages 13-18.
• Nearly 14 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 36 percent are ages 25-49.
• Approximately 21 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 21 percent are ages 65 or older.
Across the state, there are currently 1,352 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 301 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department has also seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.
In nursing and personal care homes in Pennsylvania, there are 26,500 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,725 cases among employees, for a total of 32,225 at 1,086 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,816 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 12,595 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.