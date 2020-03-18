RIMERSBURG – The temporary closure of all local schools has forced Union School District officials to delay their anticipated vote this week on the permanent closure of Rimersburg Elementary School.
Union Superintendent John Kimmel said that the school board meeting scheduled for this Thursday evening has been canceled, with the next regularly scheduled board meeting set for Thursday, April 16.
Kimmel said that at a work session last week, “there was significant discussion about both plans which were previously presented” regarding the closure of the school.
“Multiple perspectives, concerns and benefits were shared between board members who are taking this decision very seriously,” Kimmel explained. “They want to consider all potential outcomes of the decision before voting.”
The superintendent said that items discussed at the work session included class sizes, transitions between buildings, how to facilitate the process of moving physical items, emotional responses and more.
“At this point, there is no clear indication of the direction of the board as a whole,” he said.
With all schools in the state now closed for two weeks, and the possibility existing that the state could order schools to remain closed for additional weeks, Kimmel said the board’s decision may ultimately hinge on what happens with the temporary coronavirus-related closures.
He said on Monday that if Union students are allowed to return to school, and if school days are made up deep into June, that could delay plans to close Rimersburg Elementary since district personnel would have less time to move classrooms and reconfigure the school buildings before the start of school in late August.