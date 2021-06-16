SLIGO – Just as some employers have had a hard time recruiting employees to come back to work, the same problem appears to exist in attracting people to serve on various municipal board and Clarion County offices.
Nearly all of the municipal positions are volunteer, so a minimum wage is not up for debate; and councils or township supervisors can’t offer $1,000 signing bonuses like some fast food restaurants.
For example, there were no Democratic Party candidates for countywide positions listed on the ballot in Clarion County during the recent primary election. There were also numerous “empty” positions throughout the primary ballot. Clarion County will undoubtedly receive additional write-ins in the fall election.
On a local level, Sligo Borough Council was forced to cancel four meetings in the last three months because of a lack of quorum.
Sligo Borough Council meets the first Tuesday of each month in the conference room of the Sligo Recreation Center, immediately following the 6 p.m. Sligo Borough Authority meeting.
At least four of the seven-member council must be present for quorum to hold an official meeting and conduct Sligo Borough business. Members include: President Sherry Laughlin, Vice President Chuck Marsh, Michele Elder, Wayne Meier, Andy Wiser, Kerry Graham and Wesley “Buck” Wyant. Mayor Jeremy Shumaker is not a voting member of council.
A lack of quorum technically means that no official business can be conducted. While utility payments are made through automatic withdrawals, any other payments should be approved by council during an official meeting.
Municipalities of all sizes do occasionally experience lack of quorums, but Sligo’s quorum problems were exasperated after Wyant stopped attending meetings mid-year after he took office in 2018. He has not attended any meetings in 2019, 2020 or 2021.
A total of 120 people voted in Sligo during the May 18 primary election, with 13 coming by mail in-votes.
There were no candidates on the Democratic primary ballot for borough mayor and no write-ins. The Republican ballot also had no candidates listed, but current Mayor Jeremy Shumaker received 11 of 20 write-in votes to be included in the official fall ballot.
The Democratic ballot for a four-year term borough council position had no candidates listed and only six write-ins. A write-in candidate must have a minimum of 10 votes to be included in the fall ballot.
Charles W. Marsh and Sherry Laughlin were on the Republican ballot and received enough votes for the fall, with Laughlin receiving 59 and Marsh totaling 29 votes. Two write-in candidates also received enough votes to be included on the fall ballot. Tyler Smith received 12 votes and Eric Kriebel obtained 10 write-in votes.
A four-year term for borough tax collector attracted no candidates on the Democratic or Republican ballots but did have two write-in candidates for the position on the Republican ballot. Diane Conaway received 13 write-in votes to be included on the official fall ballot. Julie Raybuck also attracted 11 write-in votes.