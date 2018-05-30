CLARION – A write-in campaign for the Democratic nomination for the state House seat in the 63rd District was a success for a Knox area man.
Conrad Warner, a teacher at Keystone High School in Knox, received enough write-in votes in the May 15 Primary Election to guarantee him the Democratic nomination.
According to the Clarion County Elections Office, Warner received a total of 648 write-in votes across the district’s three counties — Clarion, Armstrong and Forest. State Rep. Donna Oberlander, a Republican who currently holds the post, received a total of 376 write-in votes on the Democratic side.
Results show that Warner garnered 593 write-in votes in Clarion County, 46 in Armstrong County and 8 votes in Forest County.
Oberlander received 280 Democratic write-in votes in Clarion County, 86 in Armstrong County and 10 in Forest County.
Warner has 11 years of experience in public education. Originally from central Pennsylvania, he came to Clarion at age 18 to study at Clarion University and play on the Golden Eagles football team.
Beyond teaching, Warner is active with the Clarion County Special Olympics, and his family is the 2017-2018 Campaign Ambassador for the United Way of Clarion County.
He currently resides in Shippenville with his wife, Hope, and his daughter, Brianna.
