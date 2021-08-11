NEW BETHLEHEM – With the help of two area law enforcement agencies, the office of District Judge Jeffrey Miller conducted a warrant roundup on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
According to Miller, the one-day cooperative effort between the New Bethlehem Police Department and the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the collection of more than $3,500 in outstanding fines and the arrest of three individuals.
“An arrest warrant is the last resort,” Miller said on Monday, explaining that his office is always willing to work with individuals on their payments if needed. “It happens because people simply don’t respond.”
As part of the roundup, Miller said, summary warrants involving 35 outstanding cases — ranging from traffic citations to bad checks and dog law violations — were served last Wednesday.
There are still remaining warrants to be served, officials noted.
New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky, who originally suggested the operation, emphasized the operation’s value.
“You have to show people that there are consequences if they don’t answer court documents,” he said, noting that the money from outstanding fines is revenue that the county is losing.
“I think it was a success,” he continued. “It’s a win for the district court because they get their warrants cleared, and it’s a win for my department because there’s either going to be a hearing or the fines will be paid.”
Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee agreed, noting that he was involved with a similar operation years ago with the state police, but this was the first such venture between the sheriff’s department and the NBPD.
“I want to give Chief Malnofsky equal credit here [since] it was his idea to do this,” Munsee said. “We agreed that it was a good idea, so it was a partnership between the two organizations.”
Munsee also said that the roundup focused solely on Miller’s jurisdiction, which includes all of southern Clarion County.
“It’s a really big area,” Munsee said, pointing out that it extends from the Armstrong County line to the Jefferson County line and to the Clarion Township border. It also includes Perry and Licking townships, and Callensburg Borough.
Addressing the need for the operation, Munsee said that some of the warrants were from 2018 and 2019.
“This wasn’t a surprise, or the first time that the police had been to their door saying you need to get a hold of the magistrate,” he said.
Munsee added that an additional factor leading to the operation’s success was that the magistrate was open past normal hours — from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Since we knew the magistrate was in, it made it a lot easier,” he said.
In their positive reviews of the joint effort, Munsee, Malnofsky and Miller all indicated that similar efforts will definitely occur in the future.
“I can’t speak for the judges, but as for my department, I pledge my resources to make sure that when they ask for officers, we can help,” Malnofsky said. “I’m willing to keep doing it as long as they keep doing it.”
Munsee concurred, pointing out that future roundups are already being planned in other district court jurisdictions.
“We’re hoping to do one sometime before the end of the year in the Knox area,” Munsee said.