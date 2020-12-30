NEW BETHLEHEM – Beginning next month, Redbank Valley Municipal Authority customers should expect an increase in both their water and sewage bills across the board.
During their regular meeting last Thursday — which was held with some members in person and others virtually —RVMA board members unanimously approved a 5 percent hike in water and sewage rates, including bulk water, effective Jan. 1.
“We need a rate increase based on our budget,” RVMA chairman Allen Dawson said, pointing to a $12,000 deficit in the current fiscal year budget. “And it’s higher this coming year.”
According to RVMA engineer Tom Thompson following the meeting, the deficit is the result of the ongoing cost of maintenance at the sewage system, and the board’s decision not to enact a rate increase this past spring.
“The authority had originally wanted to do an increase in March, but with COVID hitting, and the uncertainty of what the financial impact would be to the customers, they put it on hold,” Thompson said, noting that the revenue generated from the increase will be depicted in the current 2020-21 budget as well as figures for the 2021-22 budget, which will be set for the next fiscal year beginning May 1. “Since the increase will be starting in January, it will actually be applied to the current budget as well as next year’s budget.”
Thompson projects that the 2021-22 fiscal year budget will include typical “minor increases” in expenses from the current year’s budget of approximately $1.2 million, but said the rate increase should help mitigate those expenses.
“It makes sense to do an annual increase just to keep up with the cost of inflation, healthcare costs and more,” Thompson said. He pointed out that RVMA’s biggest expenses at the sewage plant include chemicals, sludge treatment, loan repayments and employee wages. At the water plant, he said, the biggest expenses include utilities, system repair and maintenance, chemicals and employee wages. “In this case, because they delayed an increase, it only makes sense to split the difference and do it for the beginning of the year.”
Noting that RVMA did not implement a rate increase last year, authority member Lum Adams expressed his support for the hike this year, explaining that additional money is needed to cover employee raises, as well as other equipment costs.
“We have to remember that the new plant is 10 years old,” he told fellow board members, adding that much of the equipment is no longer under warranty if it breaks down.
“This equipment is starting to break down and becoming more and more expensive to operate,” he continued. “We have to have an increase to cover those expenses.”
RVMA officials explained that the rate hike will increase the minimum water bill by approximately $1 and the minimum sewage bill by about $1.15.
“It should make up that $12,000 real quick,” Dawson noted.
Also at the Dec. 17 meeting, the board unanimously approved a 50 cent per hour pay increase for all RVMA employees.
“The budget was set to incorporate those numbers,” Thompson said, assuring authority members that the pay raises would not affect the current year’s budget. “It shouldn’t be a problem.”
The wage increase is also effective Jan. 1.
In other business, board members discussed the possibility of employee cross-training so as to provide back-up for essential staff to cover operations in the event of a vacancy.