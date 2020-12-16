NEW BETHLEHEM and BROOKVILLE – Ten-year-old Brock Roy of DuBois was surprised Friday afternoon when he was escorted through three towns by police cars and fire trucks as he was on his way home from the hospital.
Brock was diagnosed with a form of leukemia the summer after he completed first grade. Now a fifth-grader in the DuBois schools, he had his last chemo treatment on Friday, Dec. 11 at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Elisha Burns, who was his fourth-grade teacher at Juniata Elementary School, said, “It has been a long, hard battle for him.” Treatment included spinal chemo, oral chemo and blood thinners.
“Brock is cancer free,” she said, “and he deserves a celebration, even if it is COVID style. He got to ring the bell after his last treatment, a tradition in the cancer center, but the doctors and nurses weren’t able to line the hallways.”
Brock’s surprise began when he was escorted by a fire truck in New Bethlehem, where he has grandparents and other family members.
The surprise continued when he was met by members of the Brookville Police Department, Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Brock also has family members and friends living in the Brookville area.
“He’s a young man and has fought this with such a positive attitude,” Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle said. “We wanted to show some support for a little boy who has been through so much.”
Escorted through Brookville, Brock then continued his journey to DuBois, where his father, Dustin, is the assistant chief in the DuBois City Police Department. Another escort was waiting for the family.
Through her Facebook page, Burns encouraged members of the community to “help Brock and his family celebrate on Friday by lining the route home with people holding posters and balloons. Please practice social distancing, and make your posters, bring balloons, etc. so that we can help the Roy family celebrate this answered prayer.”
The escort in DuBois led the family down Liberty Boulevard to downtown DuBois and across the Sandy Bridge to their home.
Prior to his diagnosis, Brock enjoyed wrestling and playing football. Although his activities were more limited during his treatments, he enjoyed playing baseball and riding his dirt bike.
“He loves spending time with his family,” Burns said. “He always enjoys cooking with his mom, camping and hunting with his mom, dad and brothers.”
Burns said when she would ask her students what was special about the holidays, Brock “always talks about valuing time, the time he was able to spend with his family. I think that is very special.
“They are a very positive family, truly an inspiration,” Burns said.