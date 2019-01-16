CLARION – Drew Welsh, who has served the past eight years as Clarion County’s first assistant district attorney, announced last week that he will seek the Republican nomination for district attorney in the May primary election.
During his time in the DA’s office, Welsh said he has “prosecuted every type of criminal case.”
“I have won guilty verdicts at jury trials for crimes such as a drive by shooting, assaulting a pregnant woman and her unborn child, attempted murder, rape of a child, and many more,” the candidate said. “Now I am asking for your vote to be Clarion County’s chief law enforcement officer.”
Welsh said his experience goes beyond trials, saying that protection and welfare of children has been a focus for him.
“To help better investigate and prosecute child abuse cases, I took part in spearheading the creation of a Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team (MDIT),” Welsh said. “This team consists of the District Attorney’s Office, CYS, police agencies and other stakeholders. Its goal is to increase communication between agencies to ensure no child abuse case falls through the cracks.”
Welsh also serves as the county’s juvenile prosecutor. He noted that juvenile cases require knowledge of a completely separate procedure from the adult system.
“This includes not only the initial finding of guilt, but also requires semi-annual reviews in every case to monitor progress and make sure that a juvenile does not re-offend,” he said.
Welsh complimented current District Attorney Mark Aaron, who has announced he will run for judge in Clarion County rather than another term as district attorney.
“District Attorney Aaron has done a tremendous job of combating the drug problems in our community,” Welsh said. “I will continue to work with the Clarion Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), along with state and local law enforcement to fight this issue. In my time at the DA’s office, I have seen too many young lives destroyed by drugs. Too many tears from mothers and fathers. As a member of Clarion County’s Drug Treatment Court I have also seen the tears of joy from families reunited through the program. If I am elected District Attorney, people who bring drugs into our community and continue to spread poison like heroin and methamphetamine will be held accountable.”
Welsh said he believes the district attorney’s office should focus on violent crime.
“I have taken the lead on prosecuting sexual offenses, child abuse, assaults and domestic violence,” he said. “Often the most difficult cases are sexual offenses, particularly against children. I have repeatedly taken these cases to trial and obtained convictions. I’m not afraid of a challenge. I don’t turn my back when things get tough.”
“I am running for District Attorney because I want a safe community for my children and all who live here,” Welsh concluded. “Over the next year I look forward to sharing more of my experience with you and hearing what aspirations you have for our community. Clarion County deserves someone who will stand tall for them against the rapists, abusers, and drug dealers. I will stand tall for you. I will stand tall for justice.”
