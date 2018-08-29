PORTER TWP. – The New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School is gearing up to start the new school year next week — but at a new location from that which the school has called home for decades.
Gabriel Clyde, principal and administrator for the school, said that the finishing touches are being placed on the new school, now located in the former Oakwood Presbyterian Church along Curllsville Road in the Leatherwood area of Porter Township.
Founded in 1969 by Charles Hetrick, the school was first located in the lower level of the old Cottage Hill Wesleyan Methodist Church.
“Back then, it was a brand new thing for this area — every kid went to public school,” Clyde said on Monday.
Volunteers then worked to build a school along Route 66, south of New Bethlehem near Goheenville. It opened in 1971.
Clyde said that when it was learned that the closed Porter Township church was to be sold, he said the school jumped at the chance to move into a new space that is midway between the group’s two main churches in the New Bethlehem and Rimersburg areas.
In addition to the preferred location, Clyde said the new school location is also advantageous because busing for students can now be provided by Union, Clarion and Clarion-Limestone school districts, in addition to Redbank Valley.
He explained that schools are required to provide busing for private schools within 10 miles outside their school districts. By moving, he noted the new school is just slightly more than 10 miles from the Armstrong School District, and he is hopeful that busing for those students can continue.
While the old school was heated by wood burners, the new school building has free gas heat. Clyde also said the new building will allow the school to offer a gymnasium for the first time. The former sanctuary area will be converted into a gym space, with basketball hoops already purchased to be installed.
The move has already helped bolster the school’s enrollment, which stands at 32 children for the Sept. 4 start of the school year. Clyde said that is up about 25 percent from last year’s enrollment numbers.
The school offers three classrooms, with five teachers. Clyde explained that students in kindergarten and first grade comprise one class, while second through sixth grades, and grades 7-12, make up the two larger classrooms.
The new school also has a modern kitchen, a library, an office for the school secretary and other spaces. A portion of the ample parking area outside will also be converted into a basketball court for students.
Clyde said students work more at their own pace at the school, which he noted is not a reform school. He said that while students are not required to be Wesleyan Methodist, all students must attend church regularly somewhere.
“Our purpose is to strengthen the church,” he said.
With the school year beginning in a few days, Clyde said work is being done to finish outfitting the new school, as well as to move everything out of the old school. He said that once the old school is empty, plans are to sell the building and its 11 acres.
To help introduce the new facility to the community, Clyde said an open house and dedication ceremony will be held this Sunday, Sept. 2, at 4:30 p.m.
“The community is welcome to come,” Clyde said.
For more information about the school, call (814) 275-1286.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.