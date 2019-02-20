KITTANNING – Armstrong County taxpayer and life-long resident Deb Whiteman has announced her candidacy on the Republican ticket for Armstrong County Commissioner.
Whiteman has worked at the front desk in the Commissioners’ Office for 18 years. Prior to working in county government, she worked in the banking industry for 13 years.
The candidate said that during her years serving the public in the Commissioners’ Office she has dealt with five different boards and has “seen both good and bad” and has “seen firsthand what the public wants.”
“I realize that our citizens have some great ideas, but they do not feel they have the ear of those in charge or the platform to speak out themselves,” Whiteman said. “The public wants to be heard and they want someone that works for them and the county every day. I promise to be at work every day for the citizens and taxpayers as I have been for the past 18 years.”
Whiteman said the most important thing for her is bringing businesses into the county, which will, in turn, bring in new residents.
“Northpointe is an example of a great asset that the county has but it has been far underdeveloped and underutilized to this point,” Whiteman said. “I would work on increasing and promoting the tax advantages, which are already available for these areas. There are also tracts available in Northpointe that could be used to bring residential development to the county as well.”
Born and raised in Armstrong County, she is the daughter of Jay and Gloria Wynkoop. Her father is a retired coal miner. She is married to Clark Whiteman and they reside in North Buffalo Township. She belongs to Srader Grove Presbyterian Church in South Buffalo. They have four children and nine grandchildren, four of which Deb raised for many years after a tragic family accident.
“My opponents have cited my inexperience as a reason why you should not vote for me; however, I am not a career politician who has lost touch with the everyday needs and concerns of day-to-day people,” Whiteman said. “For the past 18 years in the Commissioners’ Office, the front line has given me a unique perspective on the pains and challenges we all face. If elected, I promise to give my all to my elected position and make sure your issues and concerns are fully addressed at the local and national levels.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.