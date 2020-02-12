REDBANK TWP. – After reducing the pay and benefits for working elected supervisors in Redbank Township (Clarion County) last month, the township’s auditors came prepared last night (Tuesday) to defend their actions.
And while a special meeting on Jan. 31 reportedly erupted as residents questioned the auditors’ actions, the regular meeting last night stayed relatively calm as auditors Josh Minich and Rebecca Doverspike explained why they, and fellow auditor Steve Allison, reduced the pay and benefits for supervisors Tim Shaffer and Kenneth Lee.
Minich said that at the supervisors’ reorganization meeting at the start of the year, Shaffer commented that he felt township employees were overpaid and that the situation needed to be corrected.
“As auditors, we said maybe we ought to check into it,” Minich said.
While the board of three elected supervisors set the pay for the township’s regular employees, the three auditors are tasked with setting the pay and benefits for the elected supervisors, including those who choose to be “working supervisors” such as Shaffer and Lee.
Minich said at last night’s meeting that the auditors talked with representatives from the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors who said that in setting pay for elected supervisors, they should look at the amounts paid by similar townships in the area using objective criteria.
“Our intent was the same as Mr. Shaffer’s,” Minich said, noting that the auditors just wanted to bring the township’s pay scale in line with other townships in the area.
After receiving data from five local townships, some larger and some smaller than Redbank, Minich said that the auditors discovered that the Redbank Township roadmaster’s pay was 10 percent higher than the average of those in the other townships, and that the working supervisors in Redbank received 16.5 percent more than their counterparts in other townships.
Minich said that the Redbank officials also benefitted by having more vacation time and personal days than their counterparts.
At their meeting on Jan. 7, the auditors decided to remedy the situation by averaging the pay earned by supervisors in the other five townships, and setting new rates for the Redbank supervisors.
The auditors said they went even further to show that Redbank officials were being overpaid, and reached out to additional townships in the area to compare wages. Of the 13 townships surveyed, the average wage for the township roadmaster was $16.84 per hour, while the average wage for working supervisors was $15.16.
Minich said the auditors felt justified in reducing the pay for Redbank Township roadmaster, a position held by Shaffer, From $20 per hour to $16.50 per hour.
They also set the hourly pay for Kenneth Lee at $15, noting that Lee currently does not have the commercial drivers license (CDL) needed to operate some of the township’s trucks. They agreed to increase that wage to $16.50 per hour once he obtains the proper license.
Vacation days and personal days were also scaled back to be more in line with those offered by neighboring townships.
“I think we were very justified,” Doverspike told those at the meeting last night. “It’s definitely in line with what everybody else is getting paid in the area.”
Minich also emphasized that while serving as auditor the past two years while his father, Doug Minich, served as one of the supervisors, he abstained from voting on or discussing any issues related to his father and his father’s pay scale.
While the supervisors remained mostly silent during the auditor’s presentation last night, after the meeting was over Shaffer said he certainly didn’t agree with much of what was presented, saying that the auditors compared “apples to oranges.”
Shaffer said that his 30 years of experience working with the township was not taken into consideration because he was not authorized by the previous board of supervisors to be a working supervisor.
“It’s been one-sided for over two years,” Shaffer claimed. “Nothing has changed.”
When asked if he would challenge or accept the auditor’s pay change, Shaffer said that he did not know yet.
“The township has a cancer, and until we cut the cancer out, we’re not going to heal,” Shaffer concluded.