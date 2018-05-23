CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission at its May meeting authorized a variety of letters of support and approved preliminary and final land development applications, including preliminary approval for construction of a 3,040-square-foot building in Clarion Township that would replace the burned out Sugar Shack strip club.
“Besides the details of the land development application such as the size of the building, that’s all I can say,” county engineer Kevin Reichard told commission members. He did say that it would not be called the Sugar Shack after questioning from some of his board members, leaving the future use of such a building up in the air.
The Planning Commission does not control the use of a facility, but concentrates on the physical specifications for buildings and storm water management.
The Sugar Shack, located along Route 66 south of Interstate 80, was destroyed by fire on June 29, 2017. According to published reports, an open and ongoing investigation is still being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall. Damages were estimated at $300,000.
Kristy Gregor of Wexford is the applicant for the project, but did not return a telephone request for additional information Monday.
Letters of Support
Commission members approved a letter of support for a proposed zoning ordinance amendment in Clarion Borough, rezoning property from Residential One to Commercial One. The Owens Illinois Glass plant formally owned the property. Miles Brothers purchased the property and plans to put a small industrial park called Glassworks on the site.
Letters of support were also approved for the three other requests: the Armstrong Conservation District in Madison Township for a PENNVEST application of $904,000 for a Phase II of a non-point source pollution control phase project; the Headwaters Charitable Trust application to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for the Knox and Kane rail trail; and for the Rimersburg Municipal Authority for water treatment plant and collection system upgrades in Rimersburg Borough, Madison Township and Toby Township.
Other Business
• H. Brukhart and Associates Inc. received approval for a major subdivision application in Beaver Township. The project was originally proposed in 2009 and was delayed in federal court.
• Preliminary approval was given for wastewater treatment plant improvements by Pennsylvania American Water in Monroe Township.
• Final approval was given for Sweet Basil restaurant in Paint Township.
• Final approval was given for a land development application by the Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority for a lift station. Preliminary approval was granted for this project in 2013.
• Final approval was given for a land development application by the Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority and a grinder pump station.
• Dr. Cheryl E. Crawford presented her plans for a new office in Paint Township for information purposes only. Crawford plans to convert a residential property into a chiropractic office with seven parking spaces.
