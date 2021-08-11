KITTANNING – The 4th Annual Downtown Kittanning Wine Walk will be held this Saturday, Aug. 14, from 3 to 9 p.m.
The event will be welcoming back favorites and introducing some new wineries from near and far.
Wineries slated to attend include: Black Dog Wine Company, Country Hammer Moonshine, Fractured Grape Winery, Derailed Distillery, Edgewood Winery, La Vigneta Winery, Bushy Run Winery, Country Winery & Vineyard, Groundhog Winery, Bygone Wines, Deer Creek Winery, Foxburg Winery and Webb Winery.
In addition, there will be music, local businesses participating, and vendors that include: The Cottage Industrialist, Red Fury Flames and Sam Jam Creative.
Food vendors on hand will include: the Ford City Renaissance Community Partnership Food Truck, Gravy and Griddle Co., Spiked Sprinkles and Kevin's Quality Meats.
Tickets are $25 online, or $30 if purchased at the event.
For tickets, visit: my.cheddarup.com/c/2021kittanningwinewalk
For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/302602304667009