FAIRMOUNT CITY – What started as a hobby has fermented into a new business in the New Bethlehem area, as Porchvue Winery recently celebrated the grand opening of its tasting room.
Operated by Pat and Eileen Conners, Porchvue has been selling wines for several years, but recently took it to a new level with the opening of the winery site along Pumptown Road in Fairmount City.
Using grapes imported from California, Chili and Italy, the winery serves a wide variety of products at its new tasting room, which features an interior bar and seating area, a large patio area and room to move about the farm’s pond area.
“We are certainly busier when the weather is strong,” Eileen Conners said, noting that visitors may also meet up with the farm’s resident peacocks, a couple of friendly dogs and even a rooster who sometimes greet guests.
The couple completely remade the lower level of their farmhouse to accommodate the new tasting room, transforming it into a warm, friendly space that features a bar area that includes wines and other drinks from 36 taps.
“We’ve got the wines on tap, that’s kind of a novelty,” Eileen Conners said.
She said her husband, Pat, got into the winemaking hobby more than 20 years ago, tutoring with a winemaker in Pittsburgh.
“Pat likes to figure out problems,” she said. “This was his challenge.”
For a number of years, the couple enjoyed the fruits of the hobby, but around eight years ago began thinking of turning it into a business.
After making wines to sell for several years, she said they began to look into buying or leasing a site for a tasting room, but that nothing they found felt right.
Instead, they opted to transform their home and farm property into a place where people can come to enjoy a few drinks and relax surrounded by the country setting. They officially opened Labor Day weekend.
“It seems to be very well received,” she said, noting that the first event the new winery hosted was a wedding shower for about 75 people.
With the help of Pat’s parents — Pat and Deanna Conners — the couple have been enjoying the new business and meeting the many new people who have stopped by.
“We’ve gotten a lot of Pittsburgh people,” Pat Conners said of some of the patrons. Eileen said the business so far has been about a third local from the Redbank area, a third from the wider region including Clarion and Butler, and the final third from farther afield, including Pittsburgh, Erie, Ohio and other locations.
In addition to the many varieties of wines that the Conners craft, the business also features a selection of meads, which are made from high-end honeys and real fruits. Pat Conners said the most popular so far have been the blueberry and pineapple meads.
The bar also serves several beers on tap, as well as bottles of beer, and can serve any other spirits that are manufactured in Pennsylvania.
“In essence, we are a full service bar,” Pat Conners said.
The drinks can be accompanied by other food items, such as fruit, cheeses and more. Eileen Conners said they will pack a picnic bucket for guests who want to take a blanket and enjoy the wine and food by the nearby pond.
The winery will be open through the winter months as well, and the couple noted that heaters are being used on the patio into the fall so that visitors can enjoy the autumn scenery and even a football game on the large screen television. The business is open Fridays from 2 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 or 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 or 6 p.m.
“We’re hoping we can keep a steady winter business so we can really take off in May,” Pat Conner said, listing a number of project and plans for the new year.
The couple said they hope to add a second patio area on the side of the tasting room in order to increase the seating space, as well as adding a covered structure near the pond. They are also planning to convert two rooms in the house into Bed and Breakfast rooms, and are looking at adding horseshoe pits, a bocci court and more.
“We also want to do more special events next year,” Pat Conners said, noting that they want to continue to work with Zack’s restaurant in New Bethlehem and even bring in some food trucks to the winery.
For more information on the new winery, visit porchvuewinery.com.