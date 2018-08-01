KITTANNING – The last tenants have moved out of the Armstrong County-owned Armsdale building in Rayburn Township, and now county officials are seeing what interest there might be in selling the old county home structure.
At their meeting on July 19, county commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai noted that the ARC of Armstrong County had relocated from the Armsdale building to new office space in the county’s property on Queen Street in Kittanning.
The move was part of the commissioners’ plans to empty the building and move the various agencies into Kittanning, with several relocating to the new offices, informally known as the Village, which the county now leases adjacent to the courthouse and annex.
The Armsdale building was vacated due to needed improvements at the site, which the commissioners deemed too costly for the county to continue operating the structure.
The commissioners approved a one-year lease for the new ARC offices. Ten-year leases were also approved for the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging, Penn State University, the Armstrong Conservation District and the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program in the new Villages office building.
Following the meeting, Skamai said that with the Armsdale building now empty, some water service line issues need to be addressed, but officials are hopeful the county can find a buyer for the site.
“There has been some unofficial interest,” Skamai said, declining to name the interested party. “I feel blessed we have some irons in the fire.”
Skamai acknowledged that if the county does sell the building, issues will need to be worked out involving the larger property, which also includes the relatively new Armstrong County 911 center, as well as the county’s recycling center.
For now, he said, the county will continue to have some costs to maintain the vacant building and its large lawns.
Other Business
• Also at the July 19 meeting, commissioners approved a change for the ongoing South Bethlehem Borough sidewalk project, noting that a couple of handicapped accessible sidewalk ramps needed to be changed, adding $2,500 to the cost.
• New three-year leases were approved for the county’s senior centers in Dayton, Rural Valley, Worthington and Apollo.
• Cindy Reilly of Vandergrift, Shirley Pierce of Kittanning and James Gradwell of Ford City were appointed to openings on the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.