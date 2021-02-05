KITTANNING – With temperatures predicted to dip as low as 12 degrees over the next few days, Orphans of the Storm in Rayburn Township reminds everyone that animals need special care during frigid weather.
Outside animals are especially vulnerable to frigid temperatures.
By law:
• All domesticated animals must have access to clean and sanitary shelter and protection from the weather.
• The shelter must be sufficient to permit the animal to retain body heat and keep the animal dry.
• It is illegal to tie a dog outside for more than 30 minutes when it is 32 degrees or colder.
OOTS recommends bringing your outside pet inside when the temperatures are frigid. Keep them in a cooler area such as the basement or garage to avoid extreme temperature changes.
The shelter offers additional tips:
• Keep your indoor pets safe by not leaving them outside for extended periods of time when the temperature drops below freezing. Sweaters not only look cute but also help keep short-haired dogs comfortable during outdoor jaunts. Wipe feet with a damp towel every time after coming in from outdoors to remove harmful salt.
• Before starting your vehicle, bang on the hood to scare away cats or small wildlife that may have crawled up under the hood to keep warm. Also, check your tires in case a feline is napping on top!
• Use antifreeze-coolant made with propylene glycol; if swallowed in small amounts, it will not hurt pets, wildlife or people. If you use other types of antifreeze be sure to wipe up any drops or spills to avoid animals licking the sweet-tasting toxins.
If you see an animal at risk, visit www.orphansofthestorm-pa.org/humaneprogram to learn more about Pennsylvania laws that protect animals, and how to report a concern. Remember that the animals are counting on you!
With a little extra care, we can make sure that our animals stay comfortable and safe this winter.