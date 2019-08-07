RAYBURN TWP. – A New Kensington woman was hit and killed while crossing Route 28/66 near Troy Hill Road in Rayburn Township on the morning of Aug. 1.
Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers reports that Sylvia Jean Denslow, 53, of New Kensington, was fatally injured when she tried to cross Route 28/66 in the vicinity of Bench Racers Store in Rayburn Township. He said she was in a wheelchair leaving Bench Racers when she was struck by a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Roger Crissman of Cowansville.
Crissman was traveling north in heavy fog with limited visibility when he struck Denslow at around 5:22 a.m.
Denslow was pronounced dead at the scene by Myers, who conducted an autopsy later that day. He said toxicological results will not be available for several weeks.
The incident is still under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police, Kittanning.
The Coroner’s Office was assisted at the scene by state police, Rayburn Township Fire Department, Kittanning Township Fire Department, Kittanning Ambulance and PennDOT.