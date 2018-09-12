KITTANNING – An area woman last week entered a guilty plea for her role in the July 11, 2017 murder of George Edward Burdette Jr. in East Brady, Sugarcreek Township (Armstrong County).
Cheyanna Dawn Lebaron, 29, of East Brady, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy of third-degree murder at a plea court hearing before Armstrong County Court of Common Pleas President Judge James Panchik on Thursday, Sept. 6.
As part of a plea agreement for Lebaron’s help in the investigation, Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton reportedly agreed to drop the remaining arson charge against Lebaron, and would recommend a standard sentence for the crime of 72 to 144 months in jail.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20.
As previously reported, the charges against Lebaron stemmed from an investigation of a mobile home fire along Little Road that was reported at approximately 6 a.m. on July 12, 2017. Lebaron, along with her boyfriend, George Edward Burdette III, and his father, George Edward Burdette Jr. lived in the home.
While Lebaron and Burdette III were eventually located, Burdette Jr. was reported missing on July 13, 2017.
Authorities testified that on July 14, 2017, Lebaron told police that Burdette III had hit his father with a baseball bat after throwing bleach into his face to disorient him. She also reportedly said that she helped Burdette III dispose of his father’s body, which was later found in a wooded area along Burns Hill Road in Sugarcreek Township.
Testimony also alleged that Lebaron told police that the couple set the home on fire after disposing of Burdette Jr.’s body.
Authorities said that Burdette Jr. died of “severe and extensive” blunt force trauma to the head and face on July 11 at his home.
Lebaron’s guilty plea came exactly three months after her boyfriend and Burdette Jr.’s son, George Edward Burdette III, 31, reportedly pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his part in his father’s death. He was was sentenced to life in state prison without the possibility of parole.
