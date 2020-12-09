SOUTH BETHLEHEM – “Send one more Christmas card.”
That is what one New Bethlehem-area woman is asking people in the area to do this year in order to help brighten the holiday season for the many people isolated in nursing homes this year.
“It started quite by accident,” South Bethlehem resident Lynne Tharan said, explaining that her brother was talking to her about his mother-in-law being quarantined in a nursing home and their inability to visit with her, especially during the holidays.
“It started with, ‘Let’s get more Christmas cards to her,” Tharan said, noting that the idea then developed to help cheer up the many people in nursing homes in the area this year.
After getting Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo and Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem on board, Tharan embarked on a Facebook campaign last week to get people to send Christmas cards to the residents at those facilities.
“Some of them rarely ever have visitors anyway,” she added. “It’s tough, especially at Christmas. It just hits hard.”
She said that the nursing homes agreed to distribute any cards sent to their facilities, especially to those residents who don’t get much mail or see many visitors.
Tharan said she has seen firsthand how the area has come together in the past in times of need, and hopes that people will step up this time to send cards and cheer.
“We’re all going to be there someday, and we don’t want to feel forgotten either,” she said. “People can’t always give something, but a little bit here and there makes a huge difference.”
Christmas cards can be sent to “A Resident of Clarview” at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA16255; or to “A Resident of Edgewood” at 612 Keck Ave., New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
“Help these dear people have a brighter Christmas,” Tharan said.