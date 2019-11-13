FROGTOWN – The sound of construction equipment will soon be heard in Frogtown, as crews last week officially began the groundwork for a new LandPro Equipment facility expected to be completed next summer.
On Thursday, Nov. 7, community members, and county and state officials joined project partners for a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of the new John Deere dealership along Route 66 in Frogtown (Fairmount City), Limestone Township.
“Fairmount City has enjoyed a local Deere dealership for over 55 years,” said LandPro president and CEO Tracy Buck, noting that the employees at the Frogtown location alone have more than 430 years of industry experience. “It’s an amazing group of dedicated people who treat each other and their customers like family. They embody the LandPro culture and we are thrilled to make this investment to provide them with a great work environment and our customers with a comfortable shopping experience.”
According to a press release issued by LandPro Equipment, Frogtown has been home to a John Deere dealership since 1963, when Ken and George Miller founded Miller’s Equipment. Although it changed hands several times before being purchased by LandPro in June 2018, the dealership has never moved from its original building.
“There’s a good volume here, a great customer base and very loyal employees,” Buck said of the Frogtown location. “We decided that this was a location that justified a new facility.”
Buck explained that LandPro recently purchased approximately 10 acres of land — located adjacent to the current store — from long-time dealership service manager Don Musser and his family to construct a new 16,000-square-foot steel construction building featuring a larger showroom, parts department and service department.
“It will feature a new modern, sales and parts showroom, [as well as] a state of the art service department for our customers,” he said, adding that the new store will also offer the full line of John Deere turf products, compact construction equipment, STIHL hand-held products and Honda portable power products. “For our type of industry, we can almost offer the whole gamut.”
While the current dealership employs approximately 15 people, Buck said he anticipates the business growing to between 20 and 25 employees with the construction of the new facility.
“There will be some growth here,” he said, noting that LandPro is committed to the area and the John Deere business indefinitely into the future. “It’s a nice tax base for the community. By paying [local] people and generating revenue from that, it helps the community a lot.”
The new dealership will be constructed by Delta Contractors and Design of Clarion. The project is expected to be completed by June 2020.
“We have been amazed by the hospitality of this community and look forward to serving it for many years to come,” Buck said.
For more information on LandPro and the Frogtown construction journey, follow LandPro’s Facebook page, or visit www.landproequipment.com.