SLIGO – Work on 7,000 feet of pressurized sewers started last week, eventually connecting the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with the Sligo Authority’s wastewater treatment plant along Route 68.
“There is lots of equipment and activity,” said Clarview Board Member Terry George. “The long awaited, often delayed sewer project is underway. I talked to the inspector and possibly three weeks from today it will be done and they’re sure that early this week all of the boring will be completed.”
Sligo Borough Council received an update on the project at the group’s February meeting.
Clarview Rest Home Inc. received a $1,031,239 loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) to construct 7,000 feet of pressure sewers, decommission the facility’s existing treatment plant, and install a lift station. Sewage will be conveyed to the Sligo Borough facility for treatment.
C&R Directional Boring LLC from the Clearfield area is now installing the line, using boring to insert the new “pipes” that will connect Clarview to Sligo.
George said the type of system was changed from a gravity to a pressure system because of the high cost of rights-of-way and a lack of support from Piney Township supervisors.
“We’ve changed our mind from a gravity system to a pressure system because of some problems we’ve run into with right of ways from private citizens requesting an enormous amount of money for some of them,” said George at an earlier Sligo Authority meeting. “Some of them wanted many, many taps on their properties that they would want paid for, and some people wanted their sewer bill paid forever. We’ve decided to do away with the design of the gravity system and go with a pressurized system from Clarview clear into the borough.”
“To be perfectly honest, what we’re trying to do is expand out there,” George said of the Clarview site. “We bought the old county home, and we’ve got 12 acres to expand eventually. We’ve got a waiting list, and for Country Springs, in the next four or five years, we’d like to expand that, but we can’t do it without some kind of sewer line. Economically, we’re trying to help the county, too, and provide jobs and a better place for people to live.”
“It’s really a win-win for the county, the township, and the borough.”
Kyle Fritz from EADS said Piney Township was asked to take part, but said they were not interested, and they didn’t feel there was a need for public sewerage in that area.
“The planning that was done for this shows potential development for Clarview,” said Fritz. “It does not show connections by township residents because the township did not want that. In the future, if township residents want to tie in with it, the township would be responsible for that planning. They would have to take the proper steps through DEP to do that plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.