CLARION – More than two weeks ahead of schedule, renovation work on the new Clarion County District Attorney’s Office is complete.
“The DA’s office is done,” Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan said during Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the office’s new location along Liberty Street in Clarion. “They’re going to be moving in through the next week.”
According to Tharan, renovation work on the approximate 3,000-square-foot building — which previously housed a chiropractic practice near the current county DA’s office — finished on budget and ahead of schedule.
“We don’t have to be out of the current office until the end of the month,” he said, noting that crews will work to move the contents of the current office to its new location this week and next week. “We’ll have a week to spare.”
In addition to office space for nine employees, the new DA’s office also features secure rooms for evidence and record storage. It will also serve as a headquarters for the Drug Task Force and county detectives.
All of the renovation work at the new office was completed by the Clarion County maintenance staff.
“There really isn’t anything our guys can’t do,” Tharan said of the maintenance staff. “They do really good work.”
The county purchased the new district attorney’s office last fall from Jeffrey and Deborah Green for $155,000.
Also during the Feb. 11 meeting, Tharan and fellow Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a promulgation to the county’s Emergency Operations Plan.
“This is the policy and procedure that will be followed in the case of an emergency, disaster or major accident in the county,” Brosius said of the Emergency Operations Plan, which includes a new section called Community Lifelines.
County Homeland Security planner David Dunn explained that FEMA and Homeland Security required that the Lifelines section be incorporated into the county’s latest Emergency Operations Plan update.
According to information provided by Homeland Security, “a lifeline is a sector that provides an indispensable service that enables the continuous operation of critical business and government functions, and is critical to human health and safety, or economic security.” Lifelines include safety and security, energy (power and fuel), communications, transportation, food, water and shelter, hazardous waste and health and medical.
“[In emergency situations] it’s going to give us the ability to assess where the damages are, so we can then assign priorities to get support back to the people and their families,” Dunn said of the Lifelines section.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a letter of support for Clarion Borough’s efforts to secure DCED grant funding for stormwater projects.
• Cheryl Servey was appointed to the MH/DD/Transportation Advisory Board for a three-year term effective March 24.
• Casey O’Toole was appointed to the Housing Authority to finish the term of Pastor John Milliron following his resignation. O’Toole’s term will expire Jan. 1, 2023.