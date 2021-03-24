NEW BETHLEHEM – Following a winter hiatus, work has once again resumed on Redbank Valley’s new Veterans Memorial Park in New Bethlehem.
Last week, a team of area veterans, along with crews from First Impressions Landscaping of Kittanning, gathered at the site along Arch Street to finish the stone wall along the back side of the new park and to begin preparations for the next phase of the project.
According to Air Force veteran and project organizer Ray Ishman, local electrician Denny Aaron was there last Wednesday afternoon to discuss lighting that will be incorporated into the park.
“We’re planning to put up lights in each corner, as well as lights in the middle shining on the American flag, Pennsylvania flag and POW/MIA flag,” he explained, noting that lower wattage bulbs will also be used to highlight the the five granite service branch monuments, as well as the seven large granite monuments showcasing etched images from various wars and conflicts.
Ishman said that beyond lighting, plans also call for completing the cement work around the benches, the placement and pouring of sidewalks, and landscaping.
One aspect of the original park design that will be changed, Ishman said, is the placement of the pavers purchased by local residents in memory or honor of area veterans.
“We were originally going to put them in the middle, but they’re made of granite and polished,” he said of the pavers, adding that project organizers were concerned about visitors slipping on the paver surface.
Instead, he continued, a cement block wall will be constructed, and the pavers will be attached to it.
While Ishman pointed out that crews would like to have the park finished by summer, he said donations are still needed to complete the remaining work on the project, which is being spearheaded by the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post in New Bethlehem, with cooperation from the local VFW Post.
“A lot of our work right now is contingent on raising money,” he said. “Once we have the funding, we’ll be able to finish up.”
Donations for the park can be sent to: Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park, c/o American Legion, P.O. Box 244, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
All in all, Ishman said he is pleased with the work that has been completed on the project to date, and believes the park will be a great asset to the community.
“I think it’s looking really good,” he said. “We’ve received many compliments from the community, and hopefully people will like it when we’re done. I think it really enhances the community.”