PUTNEYVILLE – Mahoning Township officials have been notified that Putneyville Road will be closed the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, for work related to the removal of the old railroad overpass near the bottom of the hill.
Township supervisor Tom Seidle said that the township was notified that the Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad will use the holiday week to remove the side walls at the site of the old overpass.
The Public Utilities Commission ordered last June for the railroad to remove the concrete abutments, and that the area be properly sloped and graded. The bridge deck was previously removed by the railroad, eliminating the vehicle height restrictions on that stretch of the state roadway.
“They hopefully will have it done that week,” Seidle said of the railroad’s portion of the work.
When the railroad is done with its portion of the work, Seidle said, PennDOT will at some point need to widen the road into two-lanes as the old overpass was limited to one-lane traffic.
Seidle noted that the old overpass area may be the least of worries for PennDOT along State Route 1025, as a portion of the steep hillside collapsed from all the rain earlier this year, and a stop sign was placed in one area to limit traffic to one lane.
As for next week’s work by the railroad company, Seidle said that local fire departments and ambulances have been notified of the closure.
