CLARION – The Clarion County Elections Office has released the write-in vote results for municipal races from last week’s general election.
Elections director Cindy Callihan noted that write-in winners will be notified by her office, and that they have the opportunity to accept or decline the election.
For those with tied votes, lots will be cast at noon on Nov. 22 to determine the winners.
The following write-in winners were listed:
• Ashland Township — Auditor (6-year), tie votes.
• Ashland Township — Auditor (4-year), Marc Taylor, 2 votes.
• Beaver Township — Auditor (6-year), Elizabeth Beal, 4 votes.
• Brady Township — Supervisor (6-year), tie votes.
• Brady Township — Supervisor (2-year), tie votes.
• Brady Township — Auditor (6-year), Kate J. Estadt, 2 votes.
• Brady Township — Auditor (2-year), Kate J. Estadt, 2 votes.
• Brady Township — Tax collector, Kina Fink, 4 votes.
• Callensburg — Council (4-year), Taylor Kriebel, 6 votes; Sandra Emery, 4 votes; and tie votes.
• Callensburg — Council (2-year), Christine Heeter, 4 votes; Randy Larkin, 3 votes; Christine Buzard, 2 votes.
• Callensburg — Auditor (6-year), Margie McCall, 2 votes.
• Clarion Township — Auditor (6-year), tie votes.
• East Brady — Council, William John, 54 votes.
• Elk Township — Auditor (6-year), Debra Keister, 16 votes.
• Elk Township — Auditor (2-year), Sheila Rex, 12 votes.
• Foxburg — Council, Michael Schaffner, 23 votes; Sally Vereb, 13 votes.
• Farmington Township — Auditor (2-year), Larry Heasley, 2 votes.
• Hawthorn — Council (4-year), Mary Wells, 6 votes.
• Hawthorn — Council (2-year), Herman Marshall, 2 votes.
• Hawthorn — Auditor (6-year), tie votes.
• Hawthorn — Auditor (4-year), Terry Beamer, 2 votes.
• Hawthorn — Auditor (2-year), tie votes.
• Highland Township — Supervisor, Trudy Alexander, 50 votes.
• Highland Township — Auditor (6-year), Ed Deitz, 14 votes.
• Highland Township — Auditor (4-year), Eugene Lerch, 6 votes.
• Knox Borough — Auditor (6-year), tie votes.
• Knox Borough — Auditor (4-year), Michael Wise, 2 votes.
• Knox Borough — Auditor (2-year), tie votes.
• Licking Township — Auditor (6-year), Donna Pryor, 4 votes.
• Licking Township — Auditor (4-year), Donna Pryor, 2 votes.
• Madison Township — Auditor (6-year), Sarah Earley, 7 votes.
• Millcreek Township — Auditor (6-year), tie votes.
• Millcreek Township — Auditor (2-year), tie votes.
• Monroe Township — Auditor (2-year), tie votes.
• New Bethlehem — Council (4-year), Walter Bryan Ruth, 85 votes (did not win). The winners were Gordon Barrows, 151 votes; Brian Fox, 88 votes; Scott Barrett, 87 votes.
• Paint Township — Auditor (6-year), Mark Hazlett, 3 votes.
• Paint Township — Auditor (2-year), tie votes.
• Perry Township — Auditor (2-year), Betty Jean Allen, 98 votes.
• Piney Township — Auditor (6-year), Alicia Myers, 5 votes.
• Porter Township — Auditor (6-year), Gregory Braughler, 3 votes.
• Richland Township — Auditor (4-year), tie votes.
• Salem Township — Auditor (6-year), Jacob Couch, 4 votes.
• Shippenville — Council (4-year), Michael Petronzio, 7 votes.
• Shippenville — Council (2-year), Michael Petronzio, 7 votes.
• Sligo — Council (2-year), Wayne Meier, 5 votes.
• Sligo — Auditor (6-year), Jerry Conner, 2 votes.
• Sligo — Auditor (4-year), Tom Anthony, 2 votes.
• Strattanville — Council (2-year), Mark McKissick, 3 votes.
• Strattanville — Auditor (6-year), Richard McNaughton, 7 votes.
• Toby Township — Auditor (6-year), T. Jean Steele, 5 votes.
• Washington Township — Supervisor (2-year), Thomas G. Maher, 93 votes.
• Washington Township — Auditor (6-year), tie votes.
• Washington Township — Auditor (4-year), tie votes.
• Washington Township — Auditor (2-year), Christopher Van Tassel, 2 votes.
• A-C Valley School District — Region 4, Diane Page, 18 votes.