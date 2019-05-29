CLARION – Three Clarion County candidates who won Republican nominations in the Tuesday, May 21 Primary Election secured enough write-in votes to also win Democratic nominations.
According to Clarion County Election officials, the candidates include incumbent treasurer Tom McConnell, who received 100 Democratic write-in votes; incumbent register and recorder Greg Mortimer, who received Democratic 241 write-ins; and district attorney candidate Drew Welsh, who received 295 Democratic write-ins.
While McConnell and Mortimer ran unopposed on the Republican ticket, Welsh — who currently serves as Clarion County’s assistant district attorney — defeated Republican candidate Maria Battista in the Primary Election for the GOP nomination for Clarion County District Attorney.
As a result of the write-ins, none of the three candidates will face opposition on the ballot for the November General Election.
After staging a write-in campaign for Clarion County Commissioner, Braxton White received 373 Democratic write-in votes in last week’s election.
White will join incumbent commissioners Republicans Ted Tharan and Wayne Brosius and Democrat Ed Heasley — who all secured party nominations in the Primary Election — on the November ballot.
Three commissioners will be elected in the fall.
Write-in results for the municipal elections were not available as of press time and will be announced as they are made available by the county.