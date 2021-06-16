CLARION – Although there were quite a few public offices on the recent primary election ballot with no candidates listed, only a handful of those positions garnered enough write-in votes to have candidates appear on the general election ballots in November.
In Clarion County, three Republican candidates for countywide offices also received enough write-in votes to secure the Democratic nominations. They include county treasurer candidate Karyn Montana, county coroner candidate Daniel M. Shingledecker and county sheriff candidate Shawn Zerfoss.
In local races in southern Clarion County, East Brady’s current mayor, Tracy Sheakley, won the Republican nomination for mayor with 61 write-in votes. Also in East Brady, Jennifer Switzer received 49 Republican write-in votes and 37 Democrat write-in votes to place her on the ballot in November for borough council.
And in Sligo Borough, mayor Jeremy Shumaker received 12 write-in votes on the Republican ticket for mayor, while Tyler Smith and Eric Kriebel each received enough write-in votes to be included on the general election ballot for Sligo Borough Council.
In Armstrong County, there were also several write-in winners for positions in northern municipalities.
For Bradys Bend tax collector, Sheila Markel received 16 write-in votes on the Democratic ticket.
In Mahoning Township, Kenneth Blake received 11 write-in votes from Democrats for township supervisor, while Marcie Wynkoop received 32 Democratic write-ins and 26 Republican write-ins for tax collector. Also, Wynkoop received 13 write-ins on each of the Republican and Democratic ballots for judge of elections. And Kendra Cravener garnered 10 write-ins on the Democratic ticket for inspector of elections.
In Pine Township, Cresta L. McGinnis received 15 write-in votes for auditor on the Republican ticket; Amy R. Crissman received 21 Republican write-ins for judge of elections; and Lisa Ann Slagle received 14 Republican write-in votes for inspector of elections.
South Bethlehem Borough Republicans cast 9 write-in votes for Geneva Gerow for inspector of elections.
And in Sugarcreek Township, Kevin B. Cataldi received 17 Democratic write-in votes for a two-year township supervisor nomination.