SOUTH BETHLEHEM – South Bethlehem Borough Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday night at the borough building along Grant Street. The group addressed upcoming paving projects and prolonged yard sales within the town’s limits.
The council voted to limit yard sales to two consecutive days, with operating hours restricted to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Five days must elapse before another sale can be held. Outside those time periods, merchandise offered for sale must be removed and stored out of public view.
Other provisions addressed signs related to the yard sales. All signage must be removed no later than the day after the event. Signs must include the address and contact information of the party holding the sale, and no signs may be posted on other people’s property without written consent.
Violators face fines of $50 for the first offense, $100 and legal costs for the second offense, and $200 plus costs for the third and subsequent offenses.
Paving work for the upcoming year was also discussed.
Borough engineer Bob Grigas, Senate Engineering, said, “The 2020 seal coating and paving project is nearly complete and I will placing an ad for bids in the L-V this week.”
Anticipated projects include repaving Peach Alley between Hamilton and Chestnut streets, Cherry Alley from Allison Street to Putneyville Road and an alley between Spruce Street and Putneyville Road.
Not covered in this phase of alley maintenance is a deteriorating stretch of Cherry Alley from Allison Street to the area northwest of School Street on the outskirts of the town. This section will require extensive drainage work before effective paving can be done.
Council members Mike Tharan and Allen Dawson said that South Bethlehem has enough funds in its coffers and will not have to seek loans to cover the paving project costs.
Borough treasurer Dawn Davis said, “We have money left over from last year and there will be more money coming from the Liquid Fuels and Act 13 funds.”
Davis noted that the funds carried over from last year are the result of flood-related delays. Contractors had to set aside scheduled projects to deal with roadways damaged by the July 2019 flash flooding in the surrounding area.
“Last year we had $109,161.30 in income and expenses of $83,788.00,” she said. “That is the amount being rolled over and it is a one-time surplus. Next year we will go back to struggling.”
Dawson, the borough’s representative on the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority board, said that replacement of fire hydrants in the borough is in the planning stages. Council member Jamie Travis recommended re-sitting the hydrants to School and Diamond alleys’ intersection with SR 28/66.
“By moving the hydrants there, we can avoid tearing up pavement in good condition on Ralston and Allison streets,” he said.
South Bethlehem Borough Council’s next regular meeting will be held on March 2 at 7 p.m. in the Grant Street borough building.