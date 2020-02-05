RIMERSBURG – Borrowing a page from New Bethlehem’s recent political past, Rimersburg officials Monday night appointed a new mayor for the community.
Following the acceptance of long-time mayor Ken Corle’s resignation letter, the council appointed Tim Yeany to fill the position.
Yeany, who had been appointed to a vacant council seat last year, and was beginning to serve his first elected four-year term on the council, announced that he felt that the mayoral job suited him best.
“I believe the mayor’s position in these small communities [can be] much much more than has been done in the past,” Yeany said.
“I can do a lot more for the community,” Yeany said, noting that he had already begun to study the mayor’s handbook. “I’d like to give it a try.”
Yeany pointed to recently named New Bethlehem mayor Gordon Barrows, who was in attendance at the Rimersburg meeting Monday night, noting that Barrows had moved from the council to serve as mayor, and recently said he planned to be very active in that role.
Several council members expressed reservations about moving an active councilman into a position that has, for many years, been relatively inactive. They noted that the mayor could not vote on council business. Yeany said he could still offer his opinions, and that as mayor, he could break tie votes, and even veto council decisions.
Yeany said he had spoken with several people about filling the vacant seat on council, with at least one saying she would take the position.
In accepting Yeany as the new mayor, the council agreed to advertise the opening on the council. Those interested should contact the borough office prior to the group’s meeting on March 2.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the council heard from Rimersburg Municipal Authority member Dan Burkett about several major projects facing the authority.
Burkett said that authority members had agreed to try to send a representative from the group to council meetings to give monthly updates.
In his report, Burkett said that one major project recently completed involved sewer lines on Ridgeview Drive, just outside the borough limits. He said that the residents along the street are paying for the project, and that work began before Christmas and is now completed.
The second issue facing the authority, Burkett said, is a water line branch that supplies four houses outside the borough near Rider Road. While each house is metered separately, the private branch line is not metered. He said the branch would be metered to determine if there are any water losses.
Finally, Burkett said the authority is in the process of seeking bids for a backup generator that would be placed at the water pump station near East Brady. He noted that the generator will be an expensive purchase.
Other Business
• New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows attended the Monday night meeting, telling Rimersburg officials that he wanted to be available to address any questions or concerns, especially since Rimersburg contracts police services from New Bethlehem. He also invited Rimersburg officials to a Feb. 23 social he is hosting at the Redbank Valley Community Center.
• Borough maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton informed the council that the state Department of Environmental Protection wants the borough to develop a plan to reduce the amount of “lost” water to 20 percent or below. Currently, he said, the water system is losing 25 percent or more. McNaughton said he would refer the matter to the Rimersburg Municipal Authority in order to develop a plan of action.