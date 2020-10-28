RIMERSBURG – The pandemic is forcing local crafters to get craftier in order to come up with new ways for their creations to get into the hands of an eager public in time for the holidays.
Such is the case in the Rimersburg area, as many crafters and vendors who normally take part in the annual “A Christmas Present” event have turned to new avenues since that area-wide show has been canceled.
Tracy Rankin said that with the cancelation of the annual event, she and others decided to step up and fill the void.
Two locations are planned in the Rimersburg area, while three sites will be able to be found along Route 861 between Rimersburg and New Bethlehem for the Nov. 5-7 event.
At the Rimersburg Community Building, several crafters will be set up for “Christmas in the Community.”
Items available there will include primitives, swags, Christmas trees, other homemade crafts, baked goods, soups, buns and homemade breads and pies.
The site will be observing pandemic practices.
Just south of Rimersburg, off Route 68 and Long Lane West, will be a large group of crafters and vendors spread out on the Fox Farm property.
Organizer Kelly Himes said that the location will be open Nov. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with nearly 30 vendors on hand.
“Many are people who usually set up at Autumn Leaf Festival but couldn’t do so this year,” Himes said.
The wide range of products available at the Fox Farm will include wine tasting, kettle corn, apple butter, candies, homemade dog treats, soups and sauces, homemade soaps, afghans, wreaths, wood crafts, custom signs and personalized items, jewelry, Thirty-One products, vintage items and more.
There will also be soups and sandwiches available for sale, Himes said, along with lots of parking and a spread-out venue.
Along Route 861, Rankin will host “Christmas in the Country” at her property, as Lee Ann Ishman’s Smiling Hearts can be found a little farther along the road toward New Bethlehem.
“Christmas in the Little House” will be hosted by Judy Hetrick about three miles west of New Bethlehem, offering canned and baked goods, candies and more, along with other vendors who will have baked goods, holiday aprons, pillow cases, masks, tote bags, American Doll clothes, turned wooden bowls, embroidery items, toll painting and more.
The three stops along Route 861, as well as the Rimersburg Community Building, will be open Nov. 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Signs will be posted in the yards to announce the event.
Additionally in the area, the annual Sligo “Homes for the Holidays” craft show will be held Nov. 5-7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a number of crafters and vendors set up in the Sligo Recreation Center, as well as Ma Ma’s Christmas Attic at 524 Penn Street in Sligo, and Grannie’s Attic at the Grace Community Church in Curllsville.
Details about the Sligo event can be found on Page B-4 of today’s paper.